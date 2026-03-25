Shia Labeouf In More Legal Trouble As Ex FKA Twigs Files New Lawsuit Tying Back To Previous Sexual Battery Case
The actor is once again in the legal spotlight.
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Shia Labeouf had quite a hectic February, during which he was arrested in New Orleans (during an alleged week-long Mardi Gras binge) for two counts of battery, and was also accused of shouting homophobic slurs at local bartenders. The actor went public in the aftermath with apologies, but not everyone was having it. Now, just over a month after his NOLA jailtime, Labeouf is facing more legal troubles tied to ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs.
The musician, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, has filed a new lawsuit against Labeouf in California that dredges up the 2020 sexual battery lawsuit she filed against him, or at least the settlement that was agreed upon thereafter. According to TMZ, FKA Twigs is arguing that the Transformers star is attempting to silence her and get an "exorbitant" amoung of money from her, citing NDA restrictions detailed in the aforementioned settlement. She then goes on to claim that those NDA terms were unlawful in California under the Stand Together Against Non-Disclosure Act, which exists largely to challenge questionable requirement from such confidentiality agreements.
Here's a rough timeline of the alleged events that led to this latest court filing:Article continues below
- FKA Twigs sued Shia Labeouf in December 2020, claiming physical abuse among other accusations.
- The case was finally settled out of court in July 2025, ahead of a scheduled September trial date, with an amicable joint statement shared at the time.
- FKA Twigs was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter in October 2025, wherein she was asked about feeling a sense of safety with the lawsuit behind her, and she claimed "No, I wouldn't say I feel safe."
- In the new suit, FKA alleges that Labeouf filed a secret arbitration complaint against her in December 2025, claiming that statements she made in the October interview went against the terms of the NDA. He's supposedly seeking a lot of money for the would-be violation, but the singer claims that the terms in the agreement are not enforceable.
The Mother Mary co-star made a point of noting in the lawsuit that this new lawsuit was not being filed with a financial endgame in mind, and shared a different reasoning for it, saying:
At this time, Shia Labeouf and his legal team have yet to respond to the new lawsuit, which FKA Twigs also said was filed because she "seeks to to ensure that survivors of sexual misconduct are not bullied or silenced like she was."
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Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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