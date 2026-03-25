Shia Labeouf In More Legal Trouble As Ex FKA Twigs Files New Lawsuit Tying Back To Previous Sexual Battery Case

Shia Labeouf had quite a hectic February, during which he was arrested in New Orleans (during an alleged week-long Mardi Gras binge) for two counts of battery, and was also accused of shouting homophobic slurs at local bartenders. The actor went public in the aftermath with apologies, but not everyone was having it. Now, just over a month after his NOLA jailtime, Labeouf is facing more legal troubles tied to ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs.

The musician, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, has filed a new lawsuit against Labeouf in California that dredges up the 2020 sexual battery lawsuit she filed against him, or at least the settlement that was agreed upon thereafter. According to TMZ, FKA Twigs is arguing that the Transformers star is attempting to silence her and get an "exorbitant" amoung of money from her, citing NDA restrictions detailed in the aforementioned settlement. She then goes on to claim that those NDA terms were unlawful in California under the Stand Together Against Non-Disclosure Act, which exists largely to challenge questionable requirement from such confidentiality agreements.

Here's a rough timeline of the alleged events that led to this latest court filing:

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FKA Twigs sued Shia Labeouf in December 2020, claiming physical abuse among other accusations.

The case was finally settled out of court in July 2025, ahead of a scheduled September trial date, with an amicable joint statement shared at the time.

FKA Twigs was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter in October 2025, wherein she was asked about feeling a sense of safety with the lawsuit behind her, and she claimed "No, I wouldn't say I feel safe."

In the new suit, FKA alleges that Labeouf filed a secret arbitration complaint against her in December 2025, claiming that statements she made in the October interview went against the terms of the NDA. He's supposedly seeking a lot of money for the would-be violation, but the singer claims that the terms in the agreement are not enforceable.

The Mother Mary co-star made a point of noting in the lawsuit that this new lawsuit was not being filed with a financial endgame in mind, and shared a different reasoning for it, saying:

To right a wrong, and also on behalf of other women who are the victims of sexual and domestic violence who do not have the resources to speak out and defend themselves from predators. FKA Twigs, via court paperwork

At this time, Shia Labeouf and his legal team have yet to respond to the new lawsuit, which FKA Twigs also said was filed because she "seeks to to ensure that survivors of sexual misconduct are not bullied or silenced like she was."