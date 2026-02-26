The Massive Bond Bill Shia LaBeouf Was Tasked With Paying After His Mardi Gras Bar Fight And Arrest

Although Shia LaBeouf doesn’t have anything lined up for the 2026 movies schedule, he’s still finding ways to attract attention, albeit in a significantly less flattering light. Last week, the Transformers star was arrested in New Orleans after getting into a fight during a solo, multi-day Mardi Gras Bar Crawl. Now LeBeouf has been tasked with paying a hefty bond bill as a result of his latest run-in with the law.

Earlier today, Shia LaBeouf appeared before New Orleans Criminal District Court Judge Simone Levine, as reported by NOLA. In addition to requiring the actor to enter rehab, Levine revoked LaBeouf being released from jail on his own recognizance and ordered him to pay a $100,000 bail. He paid the money immediately after the appearance, where he was standing next to his attorney Sarah Chervinsky.

That’s a sizable chunk of change, but these are serious circumstances. Shia LaBeouf’s been accused of starting a fight inside a bar located in New Orleans’ French Quarter in the early hours of Tuesday, February 17. Video footage showed him removing his shirt outside of the bar and getting into an altercation with at least three people. Police soon arrived, arrested LaBeouf and charged him with two counts of simple battery. An arrest report stated that he punched two men, which dislocated one of their noses, and shouted a homophobic slur during the conflict.

Before he was released from jail on that same Tuesday, Shia LaBeouf posted “Free me” on X. More videos subsequently made their way online not only of him earlier in the night as he was making his way around New Orleans, but also being held down while the police arrived and later talking with paramedics. In today’s court appearance, Judge Simone Levine said that she was concerned the danger that LaBeouf poses to not only to the victims, but to a “marginalized community” that has faced so much “terror” already, as NOLA put it.

This is far from the first time that Shia LaBeouf has gotten into legal trouble. In 2017, he was arrested at a hotel in Savannah, Georgia, and then in 2020, he was charged with petty theft and battery after getting into a physical confrontation with another man and stealing his hat. Also in 2020, LaBeouf was sued by his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs for sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress, as well as claimed he once bragged about killing stray dogs. The lawsuit was settled in July 2025, but the details about what that entailed remain a mystery.

Shia LaBeouf has been open before about his struggles with addiction, and shortly after FKA Twigs filed her lawsuit against him, it was reported he was looking for “long-term inpatient treatment.” In the aftermath of the New Orleans incident, Mel Gibson, who’s had his own share of controversies, allegedly wants to meet with LaBeouf to “shake some sense into him.” LeBeouf supposedly sees Gibson as the “father figure he never had,” which is why Gibson thinks he can get through to him. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for more updates on this situation.