How Are Shia LaBeouf’s Finances Holding Up Amid His Legal Issues? A Source Drops Claims

Shia LaBeouf continues to be a topic of discussion after his latest legal issues, which stem from an incident in New Orleans. The 39-year-old Padre Pio star was taken into custody in February after he came to blows with several men during Mardi Gras. Said situation resulted in LaBeouf being charged with two counts of simple battery and another arrest warrant was issued sometime later. With the actor now reportedly navigating the various legal processes, a source shares claims about how his finances are apparently being impacted.

That individual recently spoke to InTouch Weekly and shared comments about LaBeouf’s recent behavior. LaBeouf was released on bail weeks ago, and this person says the actor is “not doing himself any favors ahead of his sentencing.” Per the source, that’s apparently because “he keeps getting himself into more hot water.” While speaking with the news outlet, the unnamed person shared more thoughts on LaBeouf’s behavior and shared a grim allegation regarding his cash flow:

He’s still on bail and not doing himself any favors ahead of his sentencing because he keeps getting himself into more hot water. People around him are worried he’s going to end up doing serious jail time. On top of that there’s serious concern about his finances because he’s hemorrhaging money and at the same time, he’s damaging his reputation to the point where he may not be able to pull back.

It’s worth mentioning that specific information on the Megalopolis alum’s financial dealings have not been publicly discussed by neither him nor his representatives. So the “hemorrhaging” claim should be taken with a major grain of salt. What is known as that since his arrest during Mardi Gras, he’s been facing at least one significant financial obligation. When he appeared in New Orleans Criminal District Court, Shia LaBeouf was ordered to pay a $100,000 bond by Judge Simone Levine. During his viral interview on Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan, LaBeouf suggested that some celebrity friends paid that hefty sum for him.

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The early years of LaBeouf’s film career saw him headlining or appearing in financially successful movies like Transformers, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Disturbia and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps. For the better part of the last decade, though, LaBeouf has mostly opted for smaller films, including the autobiographical Honey Boy, American Honey, The Peanut Butter Falcon and Pieces of a Woman. Those indie roles have seemingly prompted the discussions about LaBeouf’s status as a serious actor.

As LaBeouf has pursued a more independent path as an actor, he’s also been ensnared in legal issues over the last few years. In 2020, LaBeouf’s former girlfriend, singer FKA Twigs (whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett) sued him for alleged sexual battery. That suit was settled in September 2025, though Twigs sued LaBeouf again in March 2026 in connection to that settlement. The 39-year-old songwriter claimed LaBeouf was using NDA provisions to silence her and receive an “exorbitant” amount of money from her.

The incident that led to Shia LaBeouf’s NOLA arrest was allegedly set off by him yelling homophobic slurs at the men who eventually came into physical conflict with. In addition to being taken into custody, LaBeouf – who was reportedly on a multi-day bar crawl at the time – was also transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries. During his interview with Callaghan, LaBeouf took responsibility for the situation and said that he was “wrong for touching anyone ever.” He’s since been ordered to attend rehab, though LaBeouf doesn’t attribute his problems to sobriety but to a “small-man complex.”

As of late, LaBeouf has been visiting Rome (after receiving legal permission), where his father is reportedly being baptized. The actor made headlines while overseas as well, as he reportedly yelled at a woman who sat near him at a restaurant. At the same time, other insiders claim those in LaBeouf’s inner circle are worried about his conduct. It remains to be seen how the star handles his issues from a legal standpoint and how that may or may not impact his finances moving forward.