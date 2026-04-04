How Shia LaBeouf’s Ex Mia Goth Is (Allegedly) Doing Amid His Legal Situation

Questions still remain more than a month after Shia LaBeouf’s arrest in New Orleans amid a multi-day, Mardi Gras bar crawl. LaBeouf is currently out on bail, but it remains to be seen just what kind of steps he might take to create change in his personal life. Someone who’s a part of that life is Mia Goth, who is LaBeouf’s former partner and the mother of his child. In the aftermath of LaBeouf’s latest arrest, there were rumors about Goth’s feelings on LaBeouf and, now, a source is sharing claims about how she’s handling everything.

Shia LaBeouf (39) and Mia Goth (32) were romantically involved for quite some time before parting ways on that front. Throughout that time, the pair were also private and didn’t speak publicly about the specifics of their relationship. So, as of this writing, Goth has not publicly addressed the situation revolving around her ex. An insider for People alleges, however, that the British actress is currently very cognizant of what’s going on with LaBeouf. However, Goth’s focus allegedly remains in two areas:

Mia focuses her energy on her daughter and her career. She's aware what's going on with Shia, but there is nothing she can do to help him.

Goth and LaBeouf share three-year-old daughter Isabel and have apparently been working to co-parent. That latter point was mentioned by LaBeouf during his viral interview on Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan, at which point the Pieces of a Woman actor addressed his incident in NOLA. At a point during the conversation LaBeouf also shouted out Goth for purportedly having grace as he dealt with his legal issues. On that note, People’s source dropped some claims about Goth’s current feelings on LaBeouf:

She chooses to focus on things that she does have control over…. She'd love for them to be together as a family. She really cares about Shia. It was just not a good situation.

LaBeouf and Goth reportedly met while filming Nymphomaniac in 2012 and later became an item. By the fall of 2016, marriage rumors swirled around the pair, as insiders claimed they’d gotten married in Las Vegas, with LaBeouf later saying the union was legal. The celebrity couple went through several breakups and reconciliations in the years that followed but were together amid Goth’s pregnancy and subsequent birth of their child in 2022. LaBeouf recently made it clear, though, that he and Goth are no longer together.

Back in February, Shia LaBeouf was specifically arrested after getting in an altercation with several men after he allegedly yelled homophobic comments at them. Aside from being taken into custody, LaBeouf also had to be taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries. The Honey Boy star was charged with two counts of simple battery, and another warrant was later issued for him in relation to another victim. He was subsequently ordered to pay a $100,00 bond and was ordered to go to rehab.

LaBeouf – who previously sought out-patient treatment – told Callaghan that he didn’t believe rehab was the solution for him. Instead, he attributed his problems to a “small-man complex” and not a struggle with sobriety. That aside, though, it’s been alleged that LaBeouf’s friends are worried about him and that his financial situation looks bleak. One source even claimed Mel Gibson wanted to provide support to the Transformers veteran.

Those various claims, however, should be taken with a grain of salt, and the same is true of the comments about Mia Goth. Considering that the Frankenstein star keeps her personal business close to the vest, it’s hard to say with certainty exactly what she’s feeling as her ex deals with his issues.