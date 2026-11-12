Should You Read Sunrise On The Reaping Ahead Of The New Hunger Games Movie? The Director And Star Weigh In
The new Hunger Games movie is nearly here.
The Hunger Games movies became a sensation upon their release, with the public obsessed with the book-to-screen adaptations. Luckily for fans, we're returned to Panem thanks to Suzanne Collins' prequels. We're very close to the release of Francis Lawrence's Sunrise on the Reaping, which tells the story of Haymitch's Games. But should moviegoers read the novel before heading to theaters? I asked that very question to both the director and star, Joseph Zada.
What we know about Sunrise on the Reaping depends on if you read the source material, but fans are preparing for a heartbreaking story about the second Quarter Quell. I had the privilege of speaking with Zada about the blockbuster and asked him if fans should read the book or go in blind. He told me:
There's no correct way to watch the new Hunger Games flick, but those who read Sunrise on the Reaping know exactly what tragedies are coming. That's how I watched the film, and as soon as certain doomed characters appeared, my stomach dropped, knowing when they would die and how. You can see my conversation with the East of Eden star below:
Of course, I had to ask the movie's director this same question. Francis Lawrence has a long history with the franchise, having directed five out of the six Hunger Games movies. He weighed in on whether he thinks one should go into Sunrise on the Reaping with or without knowledge of what happened in its corresponding novel. He told me:
He's not wrong. While there will be fans who have read and watched every single Hunger Games story, newbies can also walk in fresh to Sunrise on the Reaping. Any essential exposition is dropped to help those moviegoers, while the hardcore fandom will watch the prequel with the knowledge of what came before and after Haymitch's games.
Of course, there are plenty of moments in this new movie that longtime fans will especially appreciate. Namely the spot-on impressions of Woody Harrelson and Jeffrey Wright that are being performed by Joseph Zada and Kelvin Harrison Jr. respectively. Conversely, folks who read the book are burdened with knowing what happens to the characters in the new Hunger Games movie, while casual fans will be able to be shocked by all of the new movie's twists.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will hit theaters on November 20th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Meanwhile, fans can rewatch all of the previous movies with their Hulu subscription.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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