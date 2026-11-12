Khloé Kardashian's Outdoor Holiday Decorations Are The Kind Of Extra That Needs To Be Seen

Every year, the internet debates when it’s an appropriate time to start decorating for the holiday season. Christmas aficionados claim November 1st as the official start of the winter holiday season, while the less festive don’t want to see a single Christmas decoration until after Thanksgiving. It’s no secret that the Kardashian family loves Christmas, so it’s really no surprise that Khloé falls into team decorate immediately after Halloween.

Last year, the mom of two opted for a more subdued approach to her holiday decorating, happily participating in the “naked Christmas tree” trend. However, this year Kardashian has swung the other way, leaning into opulence by creating a truly extra outdoor holiday display. Of course, she took to Instagram to share the bright display with her 291 million followers.

Image credit: Khloé Kardashian Instagram Image credit: Khloé Kardashian Instagram Image credit: Khloé Kardashian Instagram

Khloé must be a fan of one of the best Christmas movies ever, Christmas Vacation, because she went full Clark Griswold on her home. Just like the beloved family patriarch, the reality star chose to decorate with elegant white twinkling lights, wrapping them around the landscaping around her home, and several outdoor Christmas trees brought in for the display. I didn’t think anything would top Kim Kardashian’s hallway of Christmas trees, but this display definitely does.

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In addition to the gorgeous twinkling trees, the lights adorn her home. Unlike the iconic Griswold house, Kardashian opted for a neater approach to the holiday lights on her home, using them to illuminate the roofline and frame the windows and doorways.

She referred to the choice as “Gingerbread style” because the lights look like icing on a gingerbread house. I’ve never heard of the style before, but now that a Kardashian is endorsing it, I’m sure we’ll see it pop up more and more, especially amongst other Christmas-obsessed celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, who always dazzles with her decorations.

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The Good American founder did make it clear that she had help creating the winter wonderland display, crediting The Christmas Brothers for the installation. They definitely deserve a round of applause, and maybe a reality TV show of their own so we can see how much work goes into creating such an extra but gorgeous display.

Christmas isn’t the only winter holiday Khloé and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner fam are prepping for, though. They also have to get ready for “SKIMSmas”! The underwear, loungewear, and shapewear line is a partnership between the five sisters, and the holiday season is their busiest time of year, with the girls often reuniting for campaign videos announcing the opening of the holiday shop.

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Unfortunately, SKIMSmas has been a slight disappointment for fans this year thanks to a disappointing advent calendar. Thankfully, SKIMS has issued refunds to all the affected buyers, so Christmas is saved. I’m sure all will be forgotten as soon as we get more photos of Khloé and the rest of her family’s epic holiday displays and outfits.