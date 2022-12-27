Simu Liu And His Girlfriend Have Been Pretty Low Key, But The Shang-Chi Actor Just Opened Up About Meeting Parents For The First Time

Simu Liu has a whirlwind few years, between becoming Shang-Chi for the MCU , after his humble beginnings playing Spider-Man at birthday parties , to releasing his personal memoir and being part of some exciting Hollywood projects like the Barbie movie and an upcoming sci-fi Netflix film with Jennifer Lopez . Between all that, Liu has recently found a sweetheart in Allison Hsu, who spent the holidays with, including Liu introducing her to his parents.

Allison Hsu first debuted on Simu Liu’s Instagram in early December, where the couple wore Christmas sweaters to the Violent Night premiere. The actor also shared a round of photos of the pair on vacation in Caribbean island, Anguilla, recently too. When speaking to the relationship for the first time, Liu said this:

Yeah, doing the whole family thing and meeting the parents thing, which no matter who you are and where you come from or anything like that, is a stressful time.

After the couple have kept things pretty low-key on social media, he opened up about his relationship with Allison Hsu, who is the Senior Digital Marketing Manager for Interscope Records, to People ahead of Christmas while attending the 20th Annual Unforgettable Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The Shang-Chi actor also shared this about his girlfriend:

She's a badass, she's a fighter, and she's very, very passionate about all things in life, her work, her job, and her other things. And that's a language that I speak very well, and I am happy to see where it goes.

Hsu earned the distinction of one of 2022’s Forbes 30 Under 30 for leading digital content for stars like Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga. While Simu Liu was feeling the stress of having his new partner meet each other's parents over the holiday season, the couple certainly looked happy as can be at John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s holiday party. Check out the adorable photos of the pair below:

Liu also spoke to his recent sunny vacation to the site, saying getting the “opportunity to just marinate on a beach for a few days” was “pretty awesome” as Los Angeles has faced some rather cold days as of late. As the couple enters 2023, the actor shared each of their resolutions, saying his was to exercise more and spend less time “mindlessly scrolling” on his phone while Hsu’s was to be a “better texter.”

