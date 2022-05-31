Someone Caught A Rare Glimpse Of Roman And Han Hanging Out Between Takes On The Fast X Set, And It's Adorable

Fast X began filming on April 21, and while Justin Lin vacated the director’s chair just a week after cameras started rolling, production has been going relatively smoothly following Louis Leterrier being handed the helming reins. Among the familiar faces back for the latest Fast & Furious movie are Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce and Sung Kang as Han Lue. Well, someone caught a rare glimpse of Gibson and Lue hanging out between takes on the Fast X set, and the moment between the two that was captured is adorable.

It’s been a while since Tyrese Gibson and Sung Kang worked together in the Fast & Furious world, but last year’s F9 brought the latter actor back in play for the franchise, resulting in Han Lue reuniting with Roman Pearce and the other members of Dominic Toretto’s unorthodox family. Gibson and Kang certainly look cozy with one another in the below photo the former shared on Instagram, and while Gibson isn’t sure who took that photo, he did provide some context for it:

Moviemaking is a challenging endeavor, so any opportunity to have fun and laugh on set are most welcome. As Tyrese Gibson shared, the above picture is the aftermath of him and Sung Kang having a great time with each other on the Fast X set, with Gibson tuckered out (jet lag also factored into that) and propping his head on his costar’s back. Gibson had nothing but praise for Kang in this post, and he also recalled the reaction during the world premiere of the first F9 trailer when Han Lue showed up at the every end. Fans were excited the character was back, and Gibson is pleased to be working with Kang again.

Han died in his introductory movie, 2006’s Tokyo Drift, but thanks to the Fast & Furious franchise winding back the timeline’s clock, we were able to spend more time with him in 2009’s Fast & Furious, 2011’s Fast Five and 2013’s Fast & Furious 6. However, eventually time caught back up, and with the Fast & Furious 6 end-credits scene and Furious 7 showing that Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw was responsible for Han’s fiery demise, it was thought that our time with the character had come to an end. Instead, it was revealed in F9 that Kurt Russell’s Mr. Nobody had faked Han’s death, and he’d stayed in hiding for years afterwards to protect Anna Sawai’s Elle. Now that the young woman is safe, Han is free to resume driving fast cars and saving the world.

Since specific plot details for Fast X are still being kept secret from the public, we don’t know what’s in store yet for Roman, Han and the rest of the protagonists, although one of their new adversaries will be played by Jason Momoa. Having said that, F9’s mid-credits scene showed Han paying a visit to Deckard Shaw, who was shocked to see him alive. Even though Han never actually died, there’s beef between these two that needs to be resolved. Statham hasn’t been announced to appear Fast X, but with just one more movie left in the main Fast & Furious film series after this, we’ll need a wrap-up to this particular subplot before all is said and done. As for Roman, after going to space with Ludacris’ Tej Parker in F9, it’s hard to imagine him going through an even wilder experience.

Fast X races into theaters on May 19, 2023, and CinemaBlend will share more news items on how filming is coming along. In the meantime, the 2022 movie releases schedule is available to look through so you can plan what cinematic entertainment to check out for the rest of this year.