Someone Give Ariana Grande Her Own Universal Monster Movie After Epic Halloween Costume

Yesterday was Halloween and, as Halloween is a holiday that a lot of people take very seriously, you can always expect to see some great Halloween costumes from your favorite celebrities. However, Ariana Grande appears to have upped the ante a little bit with a Creature From the Black Lagoon costume that looks worthy of a Universal monster movie, and now I kinda want to see that movie.

Ariana Grande has always been capable of some unique looks, but this one may top them all as she’s gone all out for what she calls Miss Creature of the Black Lagoon. It’s far more than a simply costume of course. It’s make up and prosthetics and it looks amazing. Check out the images below.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) A photo posted by on

It’s an incredibly well done make-up. And this is certainly Ariana Grande’s sort of Creature From the Black Lagoon. She drinks wine in the lagoon, after all. You woulde expect nothing less.

And honestly, if they’re ever going to get around to making a new Creature From the Black Lagoon movie, Universal could do a lot worse than to take inspiration from Ariana Grande here. While there have been rumblings now and then that maybe the Dark Universe isn't dead, what seems clear is that the last version of the Creature from the Black Lagoon it that was announced, is almost certainly dead.

And the one thing that Tom Cruise’s The Mummy did right was add some gender parity to the classic Universal Monsters, so why not make a female creature? It’s not the craziest idea. It was actually considered at one point.

Who knows? We’ve seen lesser ideas actually create a ground swell of support among fans, and while fan interest doesn’t always create the project fans are looking for, sometimes it does. If enough people like this idea of Ariana Grande as a Universal Monster, then maybe some enterprising executive will consider making it happen.

Of course, they’d need more of an idea for how to make such a movie work than Creature From the Black Lagoon, but with Ariana Grande. That idea by itself will almost certainly sell some tickets but it won’t necessarily be a great movie without a little something more behind it.

An Ariana Grande Universal Monster movie probably isn’t all that likely if we’re being honest, but it’s still possibly the best Halloween costume of 2021. Granted, most of us don’t have the budget that was probably spent to make these images work, so we can’t really compete.

Maybe if we don’t get a movie, we could still get a Halloween Horror Nights maze at Universal Orlando Resort or Universal Studios Hollywood that’s inspired by these pictures. Universal Monsters often get honored at HHN, so maybe the Creature could get a house next year.