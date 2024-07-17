Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Composer Praises The Mysterious Threequel’s Contents, Now Bring Me Shadow
Sonic 3 is on its way, and it sounds like it's going to be super fun for fans of the franchise and games.
Historically, film adaptation of popular video games haven't been great. But that's changed in recent years, with Sonic the Hedgehog being one of the best video game movies and growing into a full-blown franchise. Sonic 3 is on the way, and composer Junkie XL praised the mysterious threequel's contents. Now bring me Shadow the Hedgehog immediately!
The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), has done quite well, so it should come as no surprise that a third installment was quickly ordered. The ending of Sonic 2 teased that Shadow was joining the fun, and fans are eager for any information about the movie. Composer Junkie XL is putting his talent behind the flick, revealing to Collider that he's seen it. As he shared:
That's some high praise. It sounds like director Jeff Fowler will once again be swinging hard with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. We'll just have to wait and see when information about the movie's contents becomes available for the public. But per the composer's comments, it's going to be a good one.
Back in May, a Sonic 3 producer revealed that the movie's biggest inspiration would be coming from the game Sonic Adventure 2. This makes sense given it was the first game where Shadow appeared, but it's also a beloved fan favorite title that's sure to inspire some serious nostalgic feelings in theaters.
Production on Sonic the Hedgehog 3 wrapped in March, and since then fans have been eager to get the first footage of Shadow in action. He was shown briefly in the credits scene of the last movie, but we've yet to hear his voice or see him running in those signature air shoes.
Fans of the long-running video game series have delighted in seeing more beloved characters join the burgeoning Sonic franchise as more installments are added. While the first sequel brought Tails and Knuckles into the fray, next up is the fan favorite villain Shadow. Although it's possible that we could get even more playable characters in the next movie; I know I'd personally love to see the inclusion of Amy and/or Rogue the Bat.
Sonic 3 is expected to arrive in theaters on December 20th. In the meantime, check the 2025 movie release dates.
