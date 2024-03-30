Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Has Wrapped, See How The Director Celebrated (And Teased Shadow’s Arrival)

Get ready for chaos! Sonic The Hedgehog 3 has been in production since the latter part of last year, and now the cast and crew can celebrate the sequel racing to the finish line. Director Jeff Fowler just announced that filming has wrapped on the third Sonic live-action/CGI hybrid movie , and he teased the arrival of Shadow the Hedgehog while he was at it.

Fowler has helmed every live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie yet, and with this news, he can say he’s filmed a trilogy! Check out what he posted on his Instagram:

From a sea of blue screens, the filmmaker shared that Sonic The Hedgehog 3 has finished production by sharing a picture of himself on set. Jeff Fowler wore a “Keep Calm And Jim Carrey On'' t-shirt, of course as a homage to the actor behind Doctor Robotnik, and he held a special film slate for the movie. On the massive slate, there’s an illustration of various Sonic characters, and smack in the middle is Shadow the Hedgehog saying “That’s a wrap.” in a thought bubble. Get hyped!

It’s just a drawing of course, so we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see what Shadow looks like in the live-action movie. Still, it definitely serves as a great tease regarding Shadow’s central role in the third Sonic. I mean, he’s smack dab in the middle – it must be a sign he’ll be the movie’s main villain!

We’ve known Shadow the Hedgehog was joining the movie franchise ever since he showed up during the ending of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 when “Project Shadow” was revealed to be the famed character, who was being held in a containment unit. With the character set to be unleashed in Sonic 3, there’s a lot of fun possibilities for him. Josh Miller, one of the movie’s writers, previously teased interest in incorporating elements from Sonic Adventure 2 and Shadow’s solo spinoff game, but we’ll have to wait and see what the production came up with.

For the time being, there’s an ongoing mystery regarding who will be voicing Shadow the Hedgehog, which has led to fans speculating that actors such as Star Wars’ Hayden Christensen and Keanu Reeves will be behind the voice. No announcement has been made yet regarding the voice role, but we do have a good idea of what will comprise the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 cast otherwise, with Ben Schwartz back as Sonic, along with Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Idris Elba, Lee Majdoub and Tom Butler returning. Additionally, Jessica Jones’ Krysten Ritter, James Wolk, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández and Jorma Taccone will debut roles in the sequel!

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is among 2024 movies coming to theaters, but we’ll have to wait until the very end of the calendar year. It will hit theaters on December 20!