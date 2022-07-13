Sorry, Lady Gaga Shippers, Bradley Cooper Reportedly Has A New Love Interest

In 2018, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga starred in the latest remake of A Star is Born, with this version of the story that’d been told three times prior seeing the former playing Jackson Maine and the latter playing Ally Maine. Cooper and Gaga’s romantic chemistry in A Star is Born was so powerful that it led to many people hoping that the two were actually dating in real life, which was only heightened when the duo performed a passionate “Shallow” duet at the 2019 Oscars. Well, sorry to those particular shippers, because Cooper has a new love interest.

According to Page Six, Bradley Cooper has been dating Huma Abedin, one of Hilary Clinton’s top advisors/aides, over the last several months. A source told the publication that Vogue editor Anna Wintour “played matchmaker” with the two of them, and they have been keeping their relationship “really quiet.” Cooper had previously been dating actress Dianna Argon and had been in a four-year relationship with Irina Shayk before that (in 2017, their daughter Lea de Seine was born), while as of November 2021, Abedin was in the final stages of divorcing former politician Anthony Weiner.

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin apparently attended the Met Gala together on May 2 secretly, though they kept their distance from one another when walking the red carpet. The same unnamed source had this to say about the dynamic between Cooper and Abedin:

They are perfect for each other. They’re both into power and politics and human affairs.

While this is another blow to the folks out who’ve wanted Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga to get together, to be fair, the A Star is Born lead actors have made it abundantly clear over the years that nothing romantic has been going on between them. Back in 2019, Gaga said that it was their job to make people “believe that we were in love,” and described the press behind their supposed relationship as being “very silly.” Then in late 2021, Cooper said that the lovey-dovey eyes he and Gaga threw at each other during their Oscars performance was simply meant to recreate their chemistry from the movie and reduce the “anxiety level.”

However, just because Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga aren’t romantically intertwined doesn’t mean the two aren’t close with one another. Gaga said last December that she’s confided in Cooper “for years” and “always appreciated his support and his advice, his thoughts on my future endeavors.” So it’s entirely possible that we could see Cooper and Gaga acting onscreen together again someday. While Gaga had acted before A Star is Born, the 2018 movie definitely catapulted the portion of her career to new heights. Since then, she’s starred in House of Gucci and is being lined up to perform opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker sequel.

As for Bradley Cooper, his most recent film work includes leading Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley and vocally reprising Rocket Raccoon in Thor: Love and Thunder. Along with more Rocket appearances coming in the near future through The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, he’s also playing Leonard Bernstein in Maestro, which will be released to Netflix subscribers sometime in 2023. Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates on his professional endeavors and how things are going between him and Huma Abedin.