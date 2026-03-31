I Think Anne Hathaway's First Devil Wears Prada 2 Red Carpet Look Is a Fabulous Nod To The Original

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is one of my most anticipated 2026 sequels, and the release is quickly approaching in about a month! I’ve been anticipating how the cast would approach red carpets during this press tour, and the first look of their tour doesn’t disappoint, especially because Anne Hathaway's outfit seems to connect to the original movie.

What Anne Hathaway Wore To Kick Off The Devil Wears Prada 2's Press Tour

If there’s any press tour on the 2026 movie schedule where we’d expect to see high fashion, it’s The Devil Wears Prada 2. And, we just got our first look from it when Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep started things off in Mexico City. Check out their fits:

(Image credit: Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images for Disney)

These two look incredible. The real looker here, though, is unquestionably those thigh-high boots Anne Hathaway has on, paired with a sparkly minidress. Per Harper’s Bazaar, the Princess Diaries star is wearing a Stella McCartney ensemble that recently debuted on the runway at the brand’s Fall/Winter 2026 ready-to-wear collection. As someone who recently rewatched the original Devil Wears Prada, it wasn’t hard to clock how the look is actually an awesome nod to Andy Sachs.

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How I Think Her Look References The Original Movie

When Andy Sachs first starts at Runway in The Devil Wears Prada, she doesn’t care too much about fashion, but not fitting in the office starts to get to her over time. So, she ends up going to Stanley Tucci’s Nigel for styling help. Then, the first outfit she wears that marks her transition into being a fashionista includes thigh-high boots. Take a look:

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The best part of the outfit reveal is when a funny exchange happens between Andy and the other assistants when she walks into the office. Here’s the exchange:

Emily: "Are you wearing the cha-"

Andy: "The Chanel boots? Yeah, I am."

Serena: "You look good... What? She does?"

Emily: "Oh, shut up, Serena."

This reference to this scene is actually perfect because it was the moment when Andy Sachs really started to own her position and fit in rather than let herself get pushed around. I love that it feels like it takes inspiration from the original movie, but she’s not fully cosplaying as her character from 2006. Honestly, this feels like a note out of Zendaya’s method dressing playbook that’s become rather common on press tours. It’s definitely a whole new look that we’re seeing in Mexico City and much more Anne Hathaway than Andy Sachs.

After this appearance, we expect Hathaway, Streep and the rest of the star-studded cast to deliver many more chic red carpet moments throughout April ahead of the movie’s release on May 1. And, if you’re starting to think about your own The Devil Wears Prada 2 outfit, movie theaters have already rolled out a viral bright red popcorn purse to bring the fashion to theater showings.