What Was Going Through Anne Hathaway's Head During That Viral Tumble Down The Stairs On Devil Wears Prada 2 Set

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She was falling with style.

Anne Hathaway smiling in The Devil Wears Prada 2
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is one of our most-anticipated 2026 sequels, and one thing about it that’s only added to our excitement is all the leaked photos that came out while the movie was in production. And, after Anne Hathaway was caught falling down the stairs while filming one scene as Andy Sachs, the actress has shared what was going through her mind at that moment.

Back in August, when Anne Hathaway was filming The Devil Wears Prada 2 in New York City’s Gramercy Park, photographers found the production and were snapping pictures as she walked out of a building in high heels. The actress had a fall down the stairs when one of her heels snapped, and the moment made its way on the internet. Here’s what Hathaway said about the moment:

I was aware that I was falling, I was aware that I was being photographed, and I was also aware that, like, so many people on the crew, their hearts had just jumped up into their throat, so I needed to get up quickly to make sure they knew I was OK.

Immediately after the fall, Hathaway got right up and outstretched her arms as crew members ran to her to make sure she was OK. Check out this picture of the actress right after the little tumble:

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 27: Anne Hathaway is seen on the set of &quot;The Devil Wears Prada 2&quot; in Gramercy Park on August 27, 2025 in New York City.

(Image credit: James Devaney/GC Images)

Hathaway told the story behind the viral moment to Harper’s Bazaar. Even though she totally brushed it all off in the moment, she recalls telling the movie’s director, David Frankel, “Oh no. I’m news,” after her slip.

Funnily enough, a 17-year-old Anne Hathaway had another famous fall on the set of The Princess Diaries when she slipped on a puddle while filming a scene on the bleachers. At the time, director Garry Marshall got a kick out of it and decided to leave it in the movie. Hathaway posted a video of herself falling during Princess Diaries and The Devil Wears Prada 2 on her Instagram after it happened with the punny caption “twenty years later, still falling for you”.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 comes 20 years after the original movie came out – even though it’s one of those movies we’re always rewatching. The sequel brings back Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly (who seems to have forgotten Andy in the trailer), Emily Blunt’s Emily Charlton, Stanley Tucci’s Nigel Kipling, along with the same writer, Aline Brosh McKenna, and director as the original.

Audiences can also get excited about Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, Caleb Hearon, B.J. Novak and more joining the cast this time around, and a super chic popcorn purse to accessorize with. The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters on May 1.

Sarah El-Mahmoud
Sarah El-Mahmoud
Staff Writer

Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

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