Star Trek’s Zachary Quinto Offers On When The Fourth Movie Will Actually Film

Star Trek 4 has created quite the conundrum for all parties involved. The franchise’s home Paramount and producers recently announced the film after years of development hell without allegedly informing the cast. Things got more confusing as various cast members gave different responses. The main consensus was no one knew anything about the new film. And it still feels like the cast is in the dark about this latest installment. One voice Star Trek fans haven’t heard from is Zachary Quinto (aka Spock). The Star Trek actor broke his silence by offering an update on when the fourth movie will actually film.

The Star Trek Beyond actor joined the chorus of clueless cast members, including Chris Pine and Karl Urban, about the fourth film’s status. But Quinto was lowering Trekkies' sequel expectations even before the film was announced. It seemed now the official announcement hasn’t eased his expectations about the film’s development. The thespian was being interviewed by THR when he got candid about his stance on the proposed Star Trek Beyond sequel.

I don't know that we will do it this year. I don't know when it will happen. And I always maintain that I would love to do it. But until I get something concrete — 'We're shooting this day, here's your script, get ready' — I'm in a wait and see pattern. I'm not really attached to it in any way until I have much more definitive certainty that it's actually happening.

The TV and film actor has always been honest about his and the cast's stance on the fourth installment. And Zachary Quinto right to be apprehensive about the fourth film. The actor echoed the same hesitancy as Pine and Urban about not having a script yet. You can’t give a definitive commitment to something you haven’t read yet. At this point, it’s safe to say no one outside of Paramount and the producers knows if or when the fourth installment is going to happen. Despite the lack of further updates, he remained optimistic the film will happen.

Being candid about the franchise seemed to run through the cast as they’ve been realistic. Pine spoke on the franchise’s struggle to match the massive returns of MCU, DCEU, and Star Wars universes. He admitted to feeling the pressure to hit the billion-dollar mark but felt the studio should cater to the fanbase rather than appealing to a broader audience.

For co-star Zoe Saldaña (aka Lt. Uhura), making the next installment would be difficult for another reason. She explained how bittersweet it will be to do another film without late co-star Anton Yelchin as he was a lifelong Trekkie. So it will be interesting to see how the studio addresses both issues.

As we wait to hear more about the sequel, you can get some information on what to expect from Star Trek 4. The third sequel is expected to premiere on December 22, 2023. In the meantime, you can keep up with the cast by seeing what upcoming movies they are in for 2022. For more news about the film, check back with CinemaBlend for any updates.