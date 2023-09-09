Stephen King Revealed His Approach To Writing A Mystery Novel, And It’s Way More Alfred Hitchcock Than It Is Agatha Christie
He’s not interested in the “whodunit?” of it all.
Few names are as iconic as Stephen King when it comes the written word. Known for his spine-tingling tales of horror and suspense, which have been adapted into countless horror movies, King has enthralled readers for decades with his unique brand of storytelling. But in a recent interview, the master of the macabre revealed a surprising twist in his approach to writing mystery novels, and it takes a deliberate page (pun intended) straight out of Alfred Hitchock’s playbook of suspense as opposed to Agatha Christie's guide.
The renowned author of Salem’s Lot is currently promoting his latest novel, Holly, which reintroduces his beloved character from Mr. Mercedes. It's a gripping story about a mass murderer plowing a Mercedes-Benz through a crowd at a job fair. During an interview on The Book Review Podcast, the horror author shared his approach to crafting mysteries, emphasizing his preference for the suspenseful style of Alfred Hitchcock over the intricate whodunits often associated with Agatha Christie. In his own words, he explained:
Stephen King's candid revelation shows his profound respect for Agatha Christie's work, which has seen numerous film adaptations, including Kenneth Branaugh's A Haunting in Venice, which heads to theaters just in time for Halloween. However, King's true passion lies in crafting suspenseful scenarios rather than weaving complex plots. In a homage to the cinematic master of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock, King drew a parallel between his narrative style and Hitchcock's famous quote:
Clearly, the author finds inspiration in the idea of keeping readers on the edge of their seats, aware of a looming threat that the characters may not yet comprehend. This approach aligns with Alfred Hitchcock's philosophy of slowly building tension and anticipation, making the audience actively participate in the story's unfolding drama.
The writer's revelation offers a fresh perspective on his future mystery novels, such as his upcoming work, We Think Not, which he said will again feature the beloved character Holly Gibney, albeit in a slightly less starring role. While plot-heavy mysteries might not be his cup of tea, fans can anticipate gripping and suspenseful tales that keep them hooked from the first page to the last.
As fans eagerly await the release of We Think Not and the multitude of upcoming Stephen King movies, it's evident that, even at 75, the master of horror still has a treasure trove of thrilling surprises to captivate us, his loyal readers, and keep us perched on the edge of our seats for years to come.
For those looking to relish some of Stephen King's finest films on the big screen, know that John Carpenter's adaptation of Christine is returning to theaters this month. Additionally, suppose you're eager for more spine-tingling experiences at the cinema. In that case, our schedule of upcoming horror movies can help you plan your next suspenseful and thrilling trip to the cinema. Also, Kind's latest novel, Holly, is available now.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing.
