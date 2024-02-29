After Sterling K. Brown's Oscar Nomination, It Sounds Like He's Going For The EGOT, And I Believe He'll Do It
He's got Emmys aplenty—is an Oscar next?
American Fiction's Cliff Ellison—the flashy surgeon brother to Jeffrey Wright's Monk, who is letting his freak flag fly as a newly out gay man after divorcing his wife—ranks high among Sterling K. Brown's best performances, earning the actor his first Oscar nomination. But will it be the one to score the multihyphenate talent that coveted EGOT?
Of course, that "EGOT" distinction is given to those illustrious few who have won all four of the major American performing arts awards: the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. The most recent recipients of the honor include music icon Elton John (in 2024), acting legend Viola Davis (in 2023) and world-famous belter and talk-show host Jennifer Hudson (in 2022). Brown, who is accomplished across both stage and screen, recently revealed his wish to one day join those EGOT winners with a few extra trophies of his own. He told The Hollywood Reporter:
The 47-year-old actor already has a few high-profile awards under his belt. He has three Primetime Emmy Awards: the first, a 2016 Supporting Actor win for his portrayal of Christopher Darden in American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson,. That was followed by a Lead Actor trophy a year later for his role as Randall Pearson in the beloved NBC drama This Is Us, and most recently in 2021 for Outstanding Narrator for Lincoln: Divided We Stand. He also scored Emmy nominations for his work in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
On his metaphorical mantle, he's also got a Golden Globe, a Critics' Choice and several SAG Awards, both individual and ensemble, for his work on This Is Us, and another SAG as part of the Black Panther cast.
Given his popularity with awards bodies, it would be a safe bet that Brown will see several more awards in his professional future, but he's also got the performing bonafides to back it up. Along with being an acclaimed actor, the dude can really sing, as he displayed in both The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, as well as Frozen II. A stage musical with a handy little cast album should be more than enough to nab the guy a Tony and Grammy!
You can see if Sterling K. Brown will add an Oscar to his already considerable Emmy collection, and get halfway through that EGOT acronym, when the 96th Academy Awards take place on March 10.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. Regularly covers Bravo shows, Oscar contenders, the latest streaming news and anything happening with Harry Styles.
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
By Dirk Libbey
By Nick Venable