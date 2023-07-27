Steve-O And Bam Margera Keep Going Back And Forth Over Diss Track As Former Jackass Star Also Offers Sobriety Update

The Jackass crew first debuted on the small screen back in 2000, so they’ve been entertaining us for decades at this point. While Jackass Forever hit theaters last year , the cast continues to make headlines thanks to interpersonal issues and controversies surrounding Bam Margera . Lately Steve-O and Bam keep going back and forth over his diss track. What’s more, Margera also offered a sobriety update to the general public.

The Viva La Bam star has had a number of controversies, arrests, and stints at rehab over the last few years. CinemaBlend has been reporting about Margera's ongoing custody battle with his ex Nikki Boyd, while also releasing a diss track shading his Jackass co-stars. According to TMZ , he’s saying sober in an attempt to see his son Phoenix again. As for the diss track drama, Steve-O posted a response in Instagram , check it out below:

Bam Margera’s diss track took aim at Steve-O ’s skateboarding, and it looks like he’s trying to take lemon and made lemonade. Not only did his response include a commercial for his line of boards, but it also featured a compilation of some of his greatest skating moments. But as you might have guessed, this only got a bigger response from Margera.

Steve-O has tried to help Bam Margera reach the point of sobriety that he's reportedly at now. But now it seems they’re back to feuding, with Margera taking aim at a number of his Jackass colleagues during his diss track. Bam shared a TikTok of his live reaction watching Steve-O’s clap back, and once again had some things to say about his skating. Check it out below:

For his part, this is an area where Bam Margera is an expert. While he’s also a TV personality, skateboarding has always been his bread and butter. Which is why he had such a strong reaction to the clips in Steve-O’s compilation. Hopefully these two friends will find a way to come together amidst this drama.

As previously mentioned, Bam Margera seems largely focused on the custody battle he’s having with Nikki Boyd. Bam reportedly hasn’t seen his son for months, after Nikki and Phoenix were reportedly present for the public intoxication incident that got him arrested back in March. Margera maintains he’s sober following help from Lamar Odom, which is something his fans and colleagues have hoped for.