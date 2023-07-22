How Jackass’ Bam Margera Reportedly Just Took A Major Step Towards Reunion With His Son Amid Legal Struggles

Bam Margera ’s personal struggles have been well documented by this point. The founding Jackass member has reportedly been trying to become sober amid a lengthy battle with addiction. At the same time, he’s also been engulfed in a legal situation with his ex, Nicole Boyd. Amid the drama, Margera’s communication with his and Boyd’s five-year-old son, Phoenix, has been limited. Reports have indicated that the reality TV vet wants to be able to see his son. Now, the latest bit of news on that front suggests that Margera just took a major step forward that could help make a reunion possible.

At the end of June, Bam Margera made an early exit from the rehabilitation center owned by Lamar Odom, who personally invited him to stay. The MTV icon left in order to take a weekend trip to Vegas with some friends. After his departure from rehab, things seemed unclear for the famed stuntman, but it looks like he’s since been productive. RadarOnline reports that on July 17, the 43-year-old completed a parenting class. This was done under the online program Our Children First, which is instituted by the Los Angeles Superior Court. The news outlet obtained a copy of the official certificate of completion, which has Margera’s signature on it.

The site doesn’t share specific details regarding what this means for the skateboarder’s visitation rights moving forward. However, it’s likely that this could have a positive impact on his campaign to re-establish a relationship with Phoenix. The road to a physical meet-up between father and son has been long and, despite this latest development, there are still other hurdles to consider.

From the outside looking in, Bam Margera and Nicole Boyd’s legal situation has been contentious, to say the least. Boyd, who reportedly married her estranged husband in 2013, filed for sole custody of her and Margera’s son in September 2021. She’d file for separation in February 2023, citing erratic behavior on Margera’s part. Around that same time, the star himself said he was “disappointed” over the public comments his spouse had made about his parenting. The following month, Boyd hit back through her attorney, saying that Margera left her and Phoenix with no support .

The two have been embroiled in divorce proceedings as of late. In the spring, the Viva La Bam star claimed that he and his wife were never “legally” married . However, her team clapped back, saying that the pair’s Icelandic ceremony was legal and that they lived together as a couple in the U.S. for years. The past few months have also seen Mr. Margera seek to have the divorce dismissed while also arguing that his wife won’t let him see their son. On top of all this, his ex is suing him for child support and is allegedly asking for $15k per month.

In spite of all the drama, it seemed as though the bad blood was starting to subside during Bam Margera’s latest rehab stint. Nicole Boyd allowed Margera to see their son amid his stay, with the father and son keeping in touch using court-approved FaceTimes. Those interactions were all supervised and, per reports, they were going smoothly.

While those conversations and the recently completed parenting class could certainly bode well for Bam Margera, there are still sure to be legal hurdles he’ll have to cross in the interim. One can only hope that he and Nicole Boyd are able to work out their grievances and create an ideal parenting situation for their son, whatever the arrangement may be.