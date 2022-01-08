Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Confirms He Caught His Best Moment On Film Yet: Her Engagement

Steven Spielberg has been part of crafting the frames for some of the most iconic films of all time , between Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Jurassic Park and so many more. Following the filmmaker making his first and critically-acclaimed musical with West Side Story, there’s more good news in the Spielberg household. One of his seven kids, Sasha Spielberg, just got engaged, and the director captured the big moment himself.

Sasha Spielberg is a 31-year-old actress and musician who goes by the name of Buzzy Lee. She took to Instagram to share the happy news of her engagement, and yes, her famed father was involved. Check it out:

As Sasha Spielberg shared, she has herself a beautiful engagement ring. In the second photo, she shared a diary entry from November 2020 where she declared she was going to “marry Harry,” and it came true! The final photo has the big moment when she said yes, and it was captured by none other than Steven Spielberg. Of course, to Sasha, that’s just her dad.

Tons of famous people went to the comment section to wish her congratulations for the milestone. HAIM, who she recently worked with on Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza , exclaimed “yesss!!!!!!!” The Anita in Speilberg’s West Side Story , Ariana DeBose, said “Congratulations beautiful!!!!!” Gwyneth Paltrow chimed in with “I can’t take it!,” and Zooey Deschanel wrote “I love this love story!”

A wedding engagement is a major moment in anyone’s life, and there’s something lovely about Steven Spielberg getting involved in capturing the exact moment the pair decided they wanted to vow to spend their lives together. Sasha Spielberg said it’s “classic” that her dad would be “secretly filming,” so it’s likely normal in their home, but cute nonetheless.

Steven Spielberg has seven children, with Sasha being one of the middle children. The director’s eldest is actress Jessica Capshaw (and his stepdaughter), who is 45. Max Spielberg is his second eldest, who is 36 and from the director’s first marriage to Amy Irving. 33-year-old Theo Spielberg is the adopted son of the filmmaker, and Sasha Spielberg is the first biological child he has with his wife of thirty years, Kate Capshaw.

It’s exciting news for the filmmaker, especially following a career highlight he’s having thanks to West Side Story. The musical remake has been in the director’s head since childhood , when he first became familiar with it. Although the movie has not seen massive box office numbers , those who’ve seen it are loving it . CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg gave the movie a stunning 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review .

Congrats to Sasha Spielberg on her engagement from CinemaBlend!