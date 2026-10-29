It Ends With Us’ Crew Is Part Of A New Documentary, And The Director Shares Their Feelings On Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively filed her legal complaint against It Ends with Us co-star/director Justin Baldoni back in December 2024, and it ultimately sparked a legal battle that concluded this year. At the center of the skirmish were claims made against Baldoni, who Lively accused of sexually harassing her on set. In the time since this all began, a handful of crew members from the movie have shared their takes on what happened. Now, some of that crew is taking part in a documentary, and the director is making claims about their feelings on Lively and Baldoni.

It Ends With Justice: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni is a four-part docuseries directed and produced by Andy Signore that explores the production of the Colleen Hoover adaptation and the fallout. Signore recently appeared on NewsNation’s The Scoop to discuss his work on the upcoming documentary. He also described his discussions with crew members and, per Signore, their experiences with Baldoni run counter to the claims of inappropriate and “combative” behavior alleged by Lively:

None of them saw that toxic combative thing, and that’s what Blake alleged that all these crew members and the cast members, everyone was having this problem with Justin. And the reality is they didn’t experience that. All the crew members were surprised when the lawsuit dropped. I mean, there were clearly differences of opinions. There were differences of styles that the crew talk about in the doc and sort of what happened on set. But no one thought that there was a toxic environment or a misogynistic or harassing environment.

Signore – who was fired from Defy Media in 2017 over sexual harassment claims – said he and his crew spoke to both women and men for the documentary and that they were “shocked” when the allegations against Baldoni (which he denied) came down. Lively has received her share of support since coming forward with her allegations. However, Signore said that while interviewing subjects, there wasn’t much overt support for the Rhythm Section star:

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I tried to get people to support Blake in the documentary. Like I really, really tried. It was hard to find people willing to go on record to defend her. While I have a lot of people who are very neutral on the subject speaking in the documentary, most of the crew felt very positive about Justin, very positive about Justin and kind of neutral and different toward Blake.

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Blake Lively specifically accused Justin Baldoni of improvising physical intimacy and making inappropriate comments about her body. Additionally, the actress accused Baldoni of advocating for a birth scene to be filmed naked and for purportedly showing up to her trailer while she was undressing or breastfeeding. Back in February 2025, a crew member defended Baldoni against the accusations, and another IEWU crew alum spoke out during that April. In the latter’s estimation, “The Justin that I know isn’t capable of doing the things that he’s accused of doing because he truly sees himself as this feminist.”

In time, Lively filed suit against Baldoni, his production company, (Wayfarer Studios) and more for alleged sexual harassment and for purportedly launching a smear campaign against her using a PR firm. Baldoni later countersued Lively, her husband (Ryan Reynolds) and more for alleged defamation and extortion. After victories and setbacks on both sides and considerable amounts of money were reportedly spent, Lively and Baldoni opted to settle the case in May.

As for It Ends With Justice, Andy Signore said he was inspired to make the doc after wishing he’d done so during the defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Signore was also subpoenaed while reaching out to crew members for interviews. The interviewees apparently didn’t hold back when sharing their thoughts and, according to Signore, they were also willing to be explicitly identified while sharing their takes on Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.