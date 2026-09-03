A Hunger Games Performance I Can't Get Over After Watching All 4 Movies For The First Time In Years

With Sunrise on the Reaping on the horizon, I mean, the 2026 movie schedule, I decided it was time to rewatch all The Hunger Games movies for the first time in years. I’m not kidding, the last time I saw them was when they were in theaters, and I was a teenager. So, obviously my reaction to these films has changed dramatically, and I’ve developed a passionate and new appreciation for one performance in particular.

Josh Hutcherson Blew Me Away In All Four Hunger Games Movies

Now, I thought Josh Hutcherson was great as Peeta when I watched these movies back in the day. However, on this rewatch, I realized just how tough his character is to play. He has to be the innocent team member of Katniss in the first one. Then, as the story goes on, he turns into someone who understands and can manipulate the games, but is in love with Katniss, and then eventually he's the tortured and brainwashed guy who was taken by the Capitol.

I was particularly blown away by Hutcherson’s performances in Catching Fire and the Mockingjay movies. In the sequel, he’s playing up a narrative with Katniss that gets the Capitol on their side, and it’s brilliant. However, he's not being showboat-y; he's able to genuinely sell the narrative about him and Katniss to the Capitol while also maintaining a genuine relationship with her. That's clear in the movies because of Hutcherson's nuanced expressions.

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Then, in the following films, after Peeta is taken, it’s painful to see him struggle between his brainwashed self and the Peeta we know and love.

Hutcherson beautifully performs all of this, and it’s done with a level of nuance that makes it clear that Peeta is quietly intelligent. He’s not boasting about his knowledge of the games and the way he can manipulate the Capitol. He’s showing us he can do it, in a way that tells the viewers he’s achieving what he wants to while also making sure the Capitol doesn’t notice. Truly, his story and Hutcherson’s performance of are brilliant.

I Can’t Believe I Didn’t Realize How Nuanced His Performance Was Until Now

So, I have to confess, I was always Team Peeta and had a crush on Josh Hutcherson during my early teen years. Therefore, I always adored this character. I always felt for him and everything he went through, and I was very invested in his relationship with Katniss.

However, I don’t think I ever fully comprehended how tortured Peeta was this whole time, and how courageously he fought through everything.

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As I’ve gotten older, I’ve developed a far more nuanced understanding of what The Hunger Games is trying to tell us. Its commentary on corrupt governments, the power of a narrative, and the manipulation that comes with all of it is pungent. However, it’s not something I could fully grasp as a 13-year-old.

I got it this time, though, and it was through this rewatch and Josh Hutcherson’s performance that I really comprehended how savvy Peeta was about all this, despite the fact that he also genuinely loved Katniss. So, watching him go through with these plans to keep her alive, even though he clearly knew it’d go against what he really wanted, hit really hard. And overall, that just made this whole story even better and more painful (which I use as a compliment).

Now, if you’d like to give Josh Hutcherson his flowers, you can see him as Peeta in all four Hunger Games movies with a Netflix subscription, or in theaters this week when all five previous films in the franchise will see a limited re-release. You might even be able to see him return as Peeta later this year, because he’s rumored to be in the book-to-screen adaptation of Sunrise on the Reaping.