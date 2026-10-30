I Didn't Expect Colin Jost And Michael Che To Discuss An NSFW Taylor Swift Song, But It's As Funny As It Sounds

When Taylor Swift released The Life of a Showgirl , I know I was shocked to hear her embrace a cheeky and NSFW sense of humor in the song “Wood” that was akin to something Sabrina Carpenter would write. Now, the track about Travis Kelce’s manhood has shocked me again, because I never expected Colin Jost to have to try and explain why it is considered “innuendo-laden” to Michael Che. However, the Weekend Update anchors did just that, and it was as funny as it sounds.

This all happened while the comedians were trying to answer the $4,000 question on an episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire that aired on the 2026 TV schedule . They were specifically asked what the shortest song on The Life of a Showgirl was, and the hint stated that it was “ironically” “innuendo-laden.” The answer, which should be obvious to Swifties, is “Wood.” However, Jost and Che had to deliberate a bit about it, and of course, it was hilarious. Here’s how that back-and-forth went:

Colin Jost : Well, let’s go through the length of each track. ‘Cruel Summer’ is 3:23, ‘Karma’ is 4:24, ‘Anti-Hero,’ of course.

: Well, let’s go through the length of each track. ‘Cruel Summer’ is 3:23, ‘Karma’ is 4:24, ‘Anti-Hero,’ of course. Michael Che : Innuendo?

: Innuendo? Colin Jost : So there’s one that’s why I was originally thinking that, which is A.

: So there’s one that’s why I was originally thinking that, which is A. Michael Che : ‘Wood’?

: ‘Wood’? Colin Jost : I don’t want to explain to you why.

: I don’t want to explain to you why. Michael Che: Oh!

While Jost didn’t want to elaborate on the lyrics of “Wood,” he did reference Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship and noted that the subject matter of the track is Kelce’s size. So, that’s where the irony comes in, as the comedian explained:

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And I feel like the irony, is if you know some of the lyrics from the song, is talking about size, so shortest track is…

As he said that, Che responded with another “Oh!” of realization. He quickly told his co-anchor to lock it in and ended his comment with:

I ‘Wood’.

Che was clearly proud of his pun, as you can see below, and he looked to the audience for a laugh. I mean, how could you not crack up? The dad joke was sitting right there, and he delivered it masterfully.

Now, if you watch the episode with a Hulu subscription , you can see that this deliberation paid off, and they got the question right. Ultimately, they went out on the $500,000 question, and they walked away with $250,000.

Overall, this whole situation was just another example of how funny “Wood” is and how hilarious it is to watch people try to talk about it. I also found it amusing because “Wood” is actually the only track from The Life of a Showgirl among the comedians’ options for this question. Their other choices, “Cruel Summer,” “Karma,” and “Anti-Hero,” came from Lover and Midnights, respectively.

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Even after explaining all that, I’m still in shock that I’ve now seen Che and Jost discussing the cheeky song that is “Wood.” I really never expected it to happen. But man, am I happy it did, and that they locked in the correct answer so they could earn more money and not go out on a question that had to do with a song about Travis Kelce’s…you know.