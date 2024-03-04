The Sweet Story Behind How Dave Bautista Adopted Millie Bobby Brown’s Dog

This past weekend, audiences everywhere got to see Dave Bautista back on the big screen raging it up as Glossu "Beast" Rabban in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, but all of the anger and violence we see from the character doesn't seem to represent the actual disposition of the man portraying him. Instead, the personality the wrestler-cum-actor demonstrates in interviews suggests that he is a kind person with a big heart – and that's an image that is very much perpetuated in a story he recently told about his new dog.

Bautista is a dog lover with a particular affection for pit bulls, and during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon a few days ago, he shared that the most recent addition to his family came to him thanks to Millie Bobby Brown... with an assist from Chris Pratt. According to the Dune star, his Guardians of the Galaxy teammate reached out to him when he got word of Tallulah, a pet up for ado. Though his initial thought was that he couldn't take a fourth canine into his home, his heart ultimately outweighed his brain:

Chris Pratt was on a film with [Millie], and I guess, he got wind of Tallulah… And he hit me up. He said, ‘I know that you’re a fan of this breed, and my co-star is trying to adopt her out.’ And I said, ‘Ah, sorry man. I’ve already got three [dogs].’ I just kept looking at her picture. I just like fell in love with her. I said, ‘Yeah, I’d love to adopt her. [Chris] just said, ‘Well, let me hook you up with my co-star, Millie.’ And I said, ‘Wait a minute? Millie Bobby Brown?’ And he said, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘No way!’

Chris Pratt has recently been working with Millie Bobby Brown on the upcoming film The Electric State (the movie reuniting directors Joe and Anthony Russo with Avengers: Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely), and in a weird twist of fate, that friendly relationship ended up seeing Dave Bautista with a new fuzzy buddy to love. It's a sweet little Hollywood story.

The fact that Dave Bautista has adopted Millie Bobby Brown's dog is funny enough, but the new owner also added that he first met Tallulah at an odd hour. He told Jimmy Fallon that he was overseas when the adoption talk started, and he shared the story of how the new pit bull arrived when he got home:

I hit Millie up, and I said, ‘Look, I’m on a film, but I’ll be home next week. I’ll get on a plane as soon as I can.’ She said, ‘Don’t worry about it. I’ll have somebody drop her off.’ So, literally, the day I got home – I was overseas in Rome – I got home, and I was there, and I waited, and these two guys showed up in the middle of the night around midnight. They were just there, and they’re all sweaty. I’m like, ‘Man, you guys wanna rest? You wanna stay over? You want something to eat?’ [They’re] like, ‘No, we got more drop-offs.’ So they drove her down from Atlanta and dropped her off, and I took her in. She’s been with me since.

Dave Bautista's love for dogs is very, very real, and if you need any more proof, just watch this absolutely adorable video he posted talking about and spending time with his pets:

As noted earlier, you can now see Dave Bautista in Dune: Part Two – which topped the box office with a massive opening weekend – but do yourself a favor and don't think about what Glossu "Beast" Rabban would be like as a dog owner.