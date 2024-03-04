The Sweet Story Behind How Dave Bautista Adopted Millie Bobby Brown’s Dog
Dave Bautista loves dogs, and this is a great story.
This past weekend, audiences everywhere got to see Dave Bautista back on the big screen raging it up as Glossu "Beast" Rabban in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, but all of the anger and violence we see from the character doesn't seem to represent the actual disposition of the man portraying him. Instead, the personality the wrestler-cum-actor demonstrates in interviews suggests that he is a kind person with a big heart – and that's an image that is very much perpetuated in a story he recently told about his new dog.
Bautista is a dog lover with a particular affection for pit bulls, and during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon a few days ago, he shared that the most recent addition to his family came to him thanks to Millie Bobby Brown... with an assist from Chris Pratt. According to the Dune star, his Guardians of the Galaxy teammate reached out to him when he got word of Tallulah, a pet up for ado. Though his initial thought was that he couldn't take a fourth canine into his home, his heart ultimately outweighed his brain:
Chris Pratt has recently been working with Millie Bobby Brown on the upcoming film The Electric State (the movie reuniting directors Joe and Anthony Russo with Avengers: Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely), and in a weird twist of fate, that friendly relationship ended up seeing Dave Bautista with a new fuzzy buddy to love. It's a sweet little Hollywood story.
The fact that Dave Bautista has adopted Millie Bobby Brown's dog is funny enough, but the new owner also added that he first met Tallulah at an odd hour. He told Jimmy Fallon that he was overseas when the adoption talk started, and he shared the story of how the new pit bull arrived when he got home:
Dave Bautista's love for dogs is very, very real, and if you need any more proof, just watch this absolutely adorable video he posted talking about and spending time with his pets:
A photo posted by weratedogs on
As noted earlier, you can now see Dave Bautista in Dune: Part Two – which topped the box office with a massive opening weekend – but do yourself a favor and don't think about what Glossu "Beast" Rabban would be like as a dog owner.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Megan Behnke
By Dirk Libbey
By Dirk Libbey
By Ryan LaBee
By Ryan LaBee