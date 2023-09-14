Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Dave Bautista Explains Why Chris Pratt Is Such A Great Scene Partner
The Guardians 3 cast has great chemistry, including Dave Bautista and Chris Pratt.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the home of a number of franchises, but a few stand out as fan favorites. James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy is definitely in that category, and that recently came to an end with Vol. 3. The cast has been reflecting on their time in the cosmic universe, especially as it’s unclear if they’ll ever reunite again. And Drax actor Dave Bautista explained why Chris Pratt is such a great scene partner throughout the trilogy.
Ahead of its release, Guardians 3 was one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies. And Vol. 3 has stood out as a success among other box office disappointments. The cast reflected on their experience in the behind the scenes special Assembled: The Making Of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is available with a Disney+ subscription. During that Bautista spoke about his collaboration with Pratt, saying:
Points were made. Part of what makes the Guardians franchise so delightful is how killer the cast’s chemistry is. They all really seem to get along, and Dave Bautista has particularly liked working with Chris Pratt during their years in the MCU. Unfortunately, we might not see Drax and Star-Lord share the screen again.
It’s a good thing that Dave Bautista and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast get along so well, because they’ve worked very closely over the years. In addition to the trilogy of movies there’s also the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, their work on Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, as well as the Guardians’ brief appearances in Thor: Love and Thunder. Plus the cast famously wrote James Gunn a letter in solidarity after his temporary firing by Marvel studios.
The ending of Guardians 3 separated the titular team across the galaxy, with Drax and Nebula staying on Knowhere to lead it and raise the children they rescued from the High Evolutionary. While the end title cards confirmed that Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord will be back, there’s no guarantee we’ll see everyone else. For his part, Dave Bautista seems ready to take a break from Drax’s intense makeup.
The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is currently streaming on Disney+. The MCU will return to theaters with The Marvels on November 10th. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend.
