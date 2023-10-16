Millie Bobby Brown Calls Chris Pratt A 'Great Man' And More Ahead Of Their Netflix Movie, And He Gushed About Her In Return

Although Millie Bobby Brown is best known for playing Eleven on the soon-to-conclude Stranger Things, it’s certainly not the only way she’s been standing out on Netflix. The actress has also led the two Enola Holmes movies, and next year, Netflix subscribers will get to see her co-starring opposite Chris Pratt in The Electric State, a film adaptation of the same-named graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag. Ahead of that 2024 movie release, Brown shared her positive thoughts about working with Pratt, which included calling him a “great man,” and he gushed about her in return.

Brown discussed her time working with the Guardians of the Galaxy star while speaking with Glamour, and she first mentioned why it meant so much to be on equal footing with him during the making of The Electric State:

To be able to go toe-to-toe with Chris Pratt! It’s a very exciting opportunity that I never thought I’d be able to have, to be able to be treated the same as him and to be looked at and respected the same as him on the set by the production, by the studio.

The Electric State will be Chris Pratt’s first Netflix original movie, although he’s no stranger to streaming-exclusive releases. He previously starred in The Tomorrow War and The Terminal List, both of which can be viewed with an Amazon Prime Video subscription, as well as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is accessible to Disney+ subscribers. On the subject of Millie Bobby Brown, Pratt directed this praise towards he co-star:

In a way it’s hard to believe she’s so young. There’s a rawness to her performances. She’s present, capable, talented, and her process is like shooting from the hip—it takes real confidence. The people who can do it are especially electric.

Along with the aforementioned projects, Brown is well-known for playing Madison Russell in the MonsterVerse movies, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. Prior to hitting the big time in Stranger Things, she appeared in TV shows like Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, NCIS and Grey’s Anatomy. So she’s been around the acting block, and both the Enola Holmes movies and The Electric State have also given her producing experience. Regarding the latter, Brown said the following about Chris Pratt being so pleasant to work with:

He’s such a great man, but also a great actor and a great costar. And you rarely get that in this business, to work with men that really support you and understand you and let you shine.

It was announced in 2020 that Millie Bobby Brown would team up with directors Joe and Anthony Russo on The Electric State, and Chris Pratt’s involvement was revealed two years later. Their story takes place in a retro-futuristic take on the United States in the 1990s and follows a young woman and her robot companion journeying across the country to find her brother. The Electric State’s other cast members include Ke Hiuy Yuan, Stanley Tucci and Jason Alexander on screen, and the vocal talents of people like Brian Cox, Jenny Slate and Giancarlo Esposito.

The Electric State doesn’t have an official release date yet, so stay tuned to CinemaBlend for that information and other updates about the upcoming movie. Millie Bobby Brown also has Damsel coming up, which had previously been slated for October 13 and is now undated, and Chris Pratt can next he heard voicing Garfield’s title character on May 24, 2024.