'Boobs And Bodies Are Like Fingerprints.' What Sydney Sweeney Wants People To Know About Her New Lingerie Line

Sydney Sweeney has spent most of her career in Hollywood dealing with discourse about her body. She’s been open about seeing the comments from fans , and once even got some empathy from fellow sex symbol Megan Fox . So, she’s uniquely positioned to be a spokeswoman for stuff related to bodies, and when the opportunity to support a new lingerie line came around, she took it. But she wanted it to be as inclusive as possible.

The new line, SYRN, has already landed plenty of attention. This is not only because Sydney Sweeney rocked several of the looks along with the tagline, ‘Do what makes you naked,’ but also because the first push of the line sold out in a matter of hours . The quick sell out even shocked the actress, but perhaps it shouldn’t have given the breadth of the collection. The looks range from “Comfy” to “Seductress” and from a 30 band size A-cup to a 42 band size G cup.

Now, she’s opened up to Elle about why inclusivity is at the forefront of her celebrity fashion brand:

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Boobs and bodies are like fingerprints; everyone’s are different, and I wanted to design for that.

The first thing this comment made me think of is crime scenes, but listen: Cops aren’t exactly out there looking for body prints. Regardless, she made an interesting point, and one that’s great for anyone who has ever rocked a bra. Personally, I’m a bigger cup and smaller band size, and for years, it was really difficult to find bras that didn’t either ride up in the back or that fit around the waist but not elsewhere. A friend of mine used to complain about bras digging into her back until sizes became a bit more accessible. So, this is a common problem that’s easily rectified when we get down to the nitty gritty of what women need from their underwear.

Sweeney also said around the time of Syrn’s launch that she didn’t want to be “talking at” the women she was branding to and wanted a lingerie line with a lot of different styles and looks that would appeal to different types of women, and women who go about their lives in different situations all the time.

I wanted to create a world and a feeling. I wanted to build a lingerie brand that feels like it understands women instead of talking at them. Syrn is about confidence without pressure, feeling sexy, powerful, soft, playful, or all of the above, depending on the day. As the sole founder, my vision was to create something that lives in real life and doesn’t hold anyone back.

The actress and producer has been extremely hands on with the line, and has worn it many times on her social channels and more. Syrn itself is growing, and has released new lines since it first appeared online. So, treating lingerie like “fingerprints,” and putting together something for everyone, seems like a solid plan.

Sweeney has taken a lot of intriguing shots over the last couple of years. Some of them, like Anyone But You and The Housemaid, have wildly overachieved. Others, like Christy, have been big swings that were maybe ( or maybe not? ) flops. Some campaigns, like the American Eagle jeans campaign made a lot of money , but also seemingly landed some unwanted attention. Yet, the actress has continued to take risks, and it's clearly paying off.