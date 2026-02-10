Sydney Sweeney Brought Back Her ‘Great Jeans’ In Public This Week (And She Added A Dress)

Sydney Sweeney seems to always be making waves, and lately there’s been a lot of talk about that lingerie video at the Hollywood sign. This week, however, the actress is all about the jeans. Months after her head-turning American Eagle campaign drew backlash for its “Great Jeans” slogan, Sweeney brought back the denim for a big day on Wall Street, and this time she added a dress to her ensemble.

On February 9, Sydney Sweeney took a trip down to the New York Stock Exchange, where she rang the opening bell alongside American Eagle CEO Jay Schottenstein and other company executives. Of course she was decked out in denim, and of course she took plenty of pics to mark the occasion, which she shared to Instagram Stories:

It looks like American Eagle and Sydney Sweeney have weathered the “Great Jeans” backlash, which saw some people protesting that the “genes/jeans” wordplay promoted the concept of eugenics. However, others — like Sweeney’s brother, who joked about having “them good jeans” — thought the situation was blown out of proportion.

Sydney Sweeney spoke out against the hate and divisiveness that some had attached to the brand, and in the end all the hoopla worked in American Eagle’s favor as they reportedly added roughly $400 million in market value to the company. No wonder they wanted Sweeney to ring that bell!

Sydney Sweeney went with a contrasting look for her big moment on the NYSE floor, pairing a light denim button-down shirt with a darker jean and black belt. However, she packed more than just the Canadian tuxedo, as she also showed off a custom American Eagle denim dress:

Unlike the loose-fitting shirt and wide-leg jeans, the long-sleeved denim dress fit Sydney Sweeney like a glove, highlighting her tiny waist and long legs. She accessorized with knee-high boots and a black handbag as she posed in front of yet another one of her AE ads.

This wasn’t the first time Sydney Sweeney’s “great jeans” made a comeback, as last month she traded in the lake life for adventures in the snowy mountains, where she showed off some of her favorite winter fits.

The actress definitely likes to keep us on our toes with her range, as she can go from comfortable jeans to sexy Shrek dragon to awards show LBD to absolutely nothing but a necklace so fast you’ll get whiplash — and that’s not even counting her work on-screen.

After she had several projects hit the big screen last year, Sydney Sweeney is next set to cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2, which is coming to the 2026 movie calendar in May, and the long-awaited Euphoria Season 3 will finally make its premiere this year, with an April 12 release date.

I can’t wait to watch the return of the HBO teen drama, and we always have to wonder when Sydney Sweeney will provide us with the next big moment in celebrity denim.