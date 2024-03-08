Sydney Sweeney Had A Great Time Hosting SNL. Her Anyone But You Co-Star Glen Powell Was Just Happy To Be There
Consider him a Sydney Sweeney fanboy.
Off of the surprise box office success of their rom-com Anyone but You, Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney have become quite the prolific pair, recently reuniting at the People's Choice Awards, eagerly planning their next onscreen project together, and emphatically continuing to denounce those affair rumors.
And the duo's real-life chemistry was not only apparent during Sweeney's hosting debut on last weekend's Saturday Night Live, but also poked fun at, with not one but two cameos from her famous co-star.
During the actress' opening monologue, the 26-year-old faced those showmance rumors head-on, saying that she was happily engaged to her longtime partner, businessman Jonathan Davino, who was present on the set of Anyone but You with the actors the entire time they were filming.
However, when the SNL cameras swung into the studio audience to Sweeney's "fiancé" in the audience, it was actually Powell cheesing awkwardly.
The Twisters star also returned for the show’s final sketch, playing a boss caught having an affair with his employee (Sweeney), clearly yet another tongue-in-cheek gag aimed at those dating rumors.
However, when Powell wasn't onstage supporting his co-star, he was seemingly having a blast backstage at Studio 8H, which he documented with several Instagram Stories throughout the filming of the iconic sketch show:
In one post, the 35-year-old joked that he "stole" the name card on the door of his Saturday Night Live dressing room. The Season 49 episode was not only Sweeney's first time on the comedy series but also Powell's, though we think that the charismatic Top Gun: Maverick actor would make a great SNL host in the future.
In another snap for his 1.4 million followers, Powell posted a pic of Sweeney in a bathrobe backstage with the caption "BIG HOST ENERGY." The actor himself could be seen in the mirror's reflection, alongside a big bouquet of roses, though it's unclear if he was the one behind the blooms.
There's no news yet of when exactly Powell and Sweeney will reunite onscreen next, but both actors currently have their plates piled high: along with the much-anticipated Twister sequel, Glen has the Richard Linklater-directed romantic-comedy thriller Hit Man coming to theaters this June. And Sydney is bouncing back from those brutal Madame Web reviews with the psychological horror flick Immaculate (which she also produced), the Julianne Moore-led thriller Echo Valley, and the Ron Howard-directed survival drama Eden.
If you missed Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney on Saturday Night Live last weekend, you could catch with the episode with a Peacock subscription. And if you want to relish even more of that real-deal chemistry between the duo, you can rent Anyone but You on Apple TV, Prime Video and other on-demand services.
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. Regularly covers Bravo shows, Oscar contenders, the latest streaming news and anything happening with Harry Styles.
