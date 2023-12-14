Sydney Sweeney’s Been On A Tear With Gorgeous Gowns This Week, But Her Head-Turning Red Dress Might Take The Cake

Sydney Sweeney is this holiday season’s princess of romantic comedies , as the actress is getting ready for her latest movie, Anyone But You, to arrive in theaters next week. The Euphoria star has certainly been making a case for being America’s Sweetheart as of late by stepping out in some incredible gowns this week as she promotes the movie. But, her latest, which is a scarlet red plunging-neckline number, might be her best yet.

When Sweeney was a guest on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, she turned up in a stunning red dress. Take a look:

The actress shared her latest look on her Instagram account and said “a moment for the dress.” Sydney Sweeney is absolutely serving a look here in the bold red dress that features some cutout shoulder pads with sleeves, a corset bodice and a romantic rose on her left hip. She paired the dress with matching lipstick and heels, large gold earrings and some classic old Hollywood waves. Here she is on The Tonight Show wearing the ensemble:

In the past 48 hours alone, Sydney Sweeney has stepped out in a ton of looks while promoting her new movie. One particular favorite came during the New York City premiere when she wore a silver sheer dress from Miu Miu with raindrop crystal embellishments. She also went Barbiecore ( which she had done prior for her birthday ) in a light pink dress with a matching knee-length coat and a black cut-out tuxedo top with trousers. There’s been so many great looks from Sweeney this week, but we’re not getting over this red dress for a while.

Sweeney appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s late night show to talk about Anyone But You., which costars Glen Powell. It's the latest of enemies to lovers movies , this time about two guests in Sydney, Australia for a weekend with a checkered past with one another who decide to pretend to be a couple for each of their own selfish reasons. You can also check out the premise through the Anyone But You trailer below:

While on The Tonight Show, Sydney Sweeney shared that she and the filmmakers are “trying to bring back the rom-com renaissance” with Anyone But You’s release, between its big action and comedy moments amongst all the romantic tension the audience will surmise between herself and Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell. The movie comes following her awards buzz for Euphoria, along with notable roles in The White Lotus, Sharp Objects and The Handmaid’s Tale.

If one checkmark to being a beloved romantic comedy star is a fantastic sense of style, Sydney Sweeney has got that covered! Anyone But You arrives in theaters on December 22.