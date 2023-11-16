Glen Powell And Sydney Sweeney Hook Up And Fight In New Anyone But You Trailer

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney have chemistry for days, and we saw that recently with the first Anyone But You trailer . While that first look at this intended entry on the 2023 movie release schedule focused a bit more on the romantic chemistry, we’ve got a new reel that shows off more of the comedy. Don’t worry, we still see the two hook up in the middle of fighting and fending off Australian wildlife; and fair warning, things do get a bit NSFW.

Sony has freshly debuted this next look at director Will Gluck’s new rom-com , and it’s absolutely going to get people talking. Filling us all in on what the score is at this destination wedding, it’s a classic case of Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) trying to make other parties jealous.

Cue all the bickering, ball taps, and memories of that past hook up that are going to complicate Anyone But You’s path to love. Oh, and Glen Powell kind of has to get cheeky when a massive spider is found in his shorts. So yeah, I wasn’t kidding when I said you shouldn’t be watching this trailer at work. Unless your job is monitoring Mr. Powell’s work in the nude; in which case, carry on.

Besides that obvious draw for anyone who’s ready to see Anyone But You, the chemistry between this pair is off the charts. We even see this at work with Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell arguing over whose movie this really is in the intro. So if you’re one of those people who sees something like Powell and Sweeney’s CinemaCon appearance from earlier this year and doesn’t buy the “debunking” just yet, I can totally see why.

Outside of Anyone But You, both stars have some promising projects on the horizon. Sydney Sweeney was recently spotted in her Spider-Woman get up, thanks to the first Madame Web trailer dropping, and Glen Powell’s part of the Twisters cast that’s finally going to make that legacy-quel a reality. While that’s all well and good, I’ve got a feeling that people are going to want to see a lot more of this pair together on the big screen, in romantic comedies such as this.

Could Sweeney and Powell be the next Julia Roberts and George Clooney? One could hope, especially when the results look like this. We'll just have to wait to find out if that's the case. In the meantime, if you harbor any ill will against spiders, you may want to reconsider after the gift they've just given the world in this sweet but raunchy trailer.