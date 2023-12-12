Sydney Sweeney Stepped Out In Sheer For The Anyone But You Premiere, And Her Silver Look Was Absolutely Perfect For The Holiday Season

Over the past few years, actress Sydney Sweeney's starpower has been steadily growing, thanks to her acclaimed performance in HBO's Euphoria. She's been keeping busy with a number of upcoming movies, including the romantic comedy Anyone But You opposite Glen Powell. Sweeney stepped out in sheer for the Anyone But You premiere, and her silver look was absolutely perfect for the Holiday Season. Let's break it all down.

What we know about Anyone But You is fairly limited, but moviegoers are eager to see the two stars' connection onscreen, especially after rumors Sweeney and Powell were dating. But they've denied these reports, and have continued to promote their romantic comedy together. Case in point: the pair reunited at the New York Premiere, with Sweeney wearing a sheer dress that looks perfect for the holidays. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

Is anyone else suddenly feeling more festive? While Sweeney looks stunning for the premiere of Anyone But You, it's definitely a look that folks would love to wear to a Christmas party. It's for this reason that the Handmaid's Tale alum has become a bit of a style icon over the years.

The trailer for Anyone But You has only increased rumors about its pair of stars, although the footage was also poked fun at endlessly online. But they say any press is good press, so it should be interesting to see how the movie ultimately performs at the box office given all the chatter.

The sheer look trend has gotten super popular popular lately, started by Florence Pugh infamously wearing see through Valentino gown that freed the nipple. Sweeney has rocked sheer looks before, and you an see another look at her latest holiday-adjacent gown below:

(Image credit: Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

What a stunner. While the sheer gown itself is gorgeous, I kind of love it with Sweeney's long coat. She likely wore this because it's so cold in New York, it really does look great as one look. Although she could probably wear a burlap sack and still pull it off.

As previously mentioned, both Powell and Sweeney have denied rumors that they formed a romantic connection while filming Anyone But You. But when the Top Gun star and his ex broke up around the time that the chatter began, certain fans thought this was a clue that something was going on behind the scenes. Although Sweeney is still very much engaged since February of 2022.

Only time will tell how the ongoing chatter, as well as the star power of its two leads, ends up affecting the box office performance of Anyone But You. Luckily the wait for the romantic comedy is nearly over, as it'll arrive in theaters on December 22nd. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.