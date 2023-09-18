Sydney Sweeney Went Full ’80s Prom Barbiecore For Her Birthday, And Hi Barbie

Barbiecore has been all the rage for months, even before Greta Gerwig's popular movie made its way into theaters. Margot Robbie, of course, rocked the color for the Barbie press tour. Florence Pugh has been a big advocate of the pink shade, too (among many other celebrities). However, Sydney Sweeney just pulled out all the stops for her 26th birthday. Her eighties prom theme was on point, her Barbiecore dress was one for the ages, and all I have to say after seeing how her night played out is: “Hi, Barbie.”

In fact, when one is throwing a prom party one needs to invite all your Barbie girls and Ken pals to join, and Sweeney's bash looked hopping. In fact it reminds me of the scene where Robbie and co. all go to a party thrown by the Barbies and end up having an epic dance party. To top off the excellent aesthetic it looks like the actress' pals all took the '80s theming seriously as well.

(Image credit: Sydney Sweeney)

Sydney Sweeney’s family is certainly into themed parties. Her mom infamously held a hoedown that went viral in a bad way on her 60th birthday, and while I’m sorry to have brought that up again in the context of a celebratory day, I do think it really illustrates how into theming her family is and how hard they go when coming up with party ideas. They are willing to take things over the top from the space to the decor to the costumes and, of course, the cake. Take a look.

(Image credit: Sydney Sweeney)

The actress herself wore a poofy hot pink dress to the event, which may or may not have been an intentional nod to Barbie's Signature Rewind Prom Night Collector doll. She wasn't the only one who went full eighties Barbie for the event, either. Celebs in Barbicore abounded.

Camila Mendes (who called it "rad"), Nicola Peltz Beckham and even a Barbie movie actress were in attendance, with Ariana Greenblatt, who played Sasha, also seen at the event. Her party also featured a slew of disco balls, a lit up dance floor and balloons galore.

Some of Sweeney’s friends noted they were super pumped about getting to attend her 26th birthday extravaganza. One of them, Brazilian singer Anitta, mentioned the event being her "first prom." To be real, I highly doubt this party was anything like many of our proms --anyone end up ever having a prom in a gym? Just me? -- but I do really think the theming and all the pink looked super well thought out and fun.

Anyway, a girl only turns 26 once, but here's hoping she keeps up the incredible party ideas for all future birthdays. A girl also only turns 27, 28, 29 and 30 once too.