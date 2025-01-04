‘It’s The Delulu For Me:’ Amanda Seyfried And The Housemaid Cast Celebrated Production Starting With The Funniest Video, And Now I Have So Many Questions

As a book lover, I’m always paying attention to what upcoming book adaptations are on the horizon, and quite a few 2025 movies are based on popular novels. Another Bridget Jones book is being turned into a movie , and Stephen King’s The Running Man is being made with Glen Powell , but now I’m particularly getting invested in The Housemaid adaptation .

Now, I haven’t read The Housemaid, but it’s been announced that Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney are leading the adaptation alongside It Ends With Us’s Brandon Sklenor and 365 Days’ Michele Morrone. The movie is being helmed by Paul Feig of Bridesmaids and A Simple Favor fame – both movies I adore. Now the people behind the movie’s production posted this hilarious video on their socials to celebrate the beginning of filming:

The core cast of The Housemaid, alongside its director made a social media video that teases the plot of the story, and when I tell you I went immediately to my library app to see if it was available after seeing this. I thought it might be a stitch of a reaction video of the book itself, and I was totally right. Here’s the original video from TikTok ’s @bookclubwannabe:

OK, I was not expecting this book to sound so spicy with plot! Now that I’ve looked into it further, Freida McFadden’s novel is a psychological thriller about a young woman named Millie (whom Sydney Sweeney will play) who's recently been released from prison and earns a position as a live-in housemaid for a wealthy couple, the Winchesters (played by Amanda Seyfried and Sklenar).

Apparently things go sideways when Millie starts noticing some very bizarre behavior from Nina, including being offered a room in the attic, which only locks from the outside. Suffice to say, this sounds like one wild ride of a book, and between the announcement video and the original TikTok that tracked one reader’s response to all the happenings of the novel, I’ll absolutely be seated for this movie.

Some of the plotlines of the novel are hinted at in the video, with the soundbites suggesting Nina is “actually clinically insane,” to “it’s the delulu for me” or Sweeney mouthing how the Winchester’s put their housemaid “in a cot with an itchy blanket.” The cast is clearly having a blast with the whole thing, and I’m sure anyone who read the book is happy to see them all with the novel in their hands on the set of the movie.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Variety reported that The Housemaid would officially be released by Lionsgate on Christmas Day in 2025 alongside the Timothée Chalamet sports drama Marty Supreme. The marketing for The Housemaid already ate and left no crumbs, and production has only just begun.