Sydney Sweeney In Viral TikTok: 'I Definitely Dealt With Worrying That Showing Off My Assets Were Going To Make People See Me A Certain Way'

Actress Sydney Sweeney's starpower has been growing for years, starting with acclaimed performances in projects like The Handmaid's Tale and Sharp Objects before becoming a household name thanks to HBO's Euphoria. She's also become a bit of a style icon, as well as a sex symbol. In a viral TikTok Sweeney spoke about the way others view her body, even being quoted saying: "I definitely dealt with worrying that showing off my assets were going to make people see me a certain way." And considering she's working in Hollywood, that's an unfortunate truth to ponder.

The 26 year-old actress has been doing a ton of press lately, promoting her rom-com Anyone But You. The pair have been making headlines for their rumored romance, which Sydney Sweeney has confidently denied. In a video on Glamour UK's TikTok, Sweeney spoke about self-image, especially related to her cup size. You can watch the clip below:

In this clip, Sweeney got honest about what it's like as an actress, where her appearance is constantly either being criticized or praised. But she also shared some of her childhood history, and how it ultimately impacted the way she's handling this type of gaze in her adulthood. Talk about vulnerable.

Throughout Sydney Sweeney's career, there's been a ton of chatter about her appearance, specifically the size of her breasts. In the video seen above, she spoke about worrying about "showing off" her chest, before eventually becoming more confident and trying to inspire body positivity for her fans. In her words:

I definitely dealt with worrying that showing off my assets were going to make people see me a certain way all the time. But I dealt with that a lot in school, like in middle school is honestly the worst. And I think I went through that process of always wearing sweatshirts and covering my body up at such a young age. That once I became more confident with myself, and I became more confident with myself through the characters that I played, I want to show girls that it’s amazing and beautiful and empowering to have the bodies that we have.

Clearly she's really thought about this, and had a personal journey to overcome in addition to being a public figure. Sydney Sweeney previously mused about the nude scenes of her career, and seems to have a great perspective overall.

In the same TikTok clip, Sweeney spoke about the public's misconception of her, which are seemingly based around characters like Euphoria's Cassie. As she put it,

The biggest misconception for me is that I’m a dumb blonde with big tits. I’m very different from a lot of the characters that I play, or the versions that you see me on carpets or in interviews. Because I’m still made up, this is still like the work version of me.

Euphoria is available with a Max subscription, and Cassie is definitely one of the characters who fans constantly worry about. She's often making all sorts of bad decisions, including her toxic relationship with Nate Jacobs. And while Sweeney loves playing the character, she seemingly wants to distinguish a difference between herself and Cassie.

On the subject of Sweeney's self image and cup size, she also explained the difficulties that can come with trying to be styled for red carpets or interviews. And when folks call out her appearance, there's often a good reason. In her words:

I’m always so appreciative to Miu Miu and Armani because they will remake dresses for my boobs. And a lot of times when I see trolls online slamming me or whoever is styling me for things that don’t fit my boobs it’s because it’s sampled. It’s not made to fit my boobs. And a lot of times we’re not allowed to like cut or alter stuff. So I’m forced to fit in something that doesn’t fit me and it won’t look right.

Even for celebrities like Sweeney, it can be hard to dress for one's body, thanks to same sizes often lacking the room for curves. And for the Euphoria star, that means that sometimes she's wearing looks that don't fit her chest. That is, unless Miu Miu or Armani are dressing her, as they're more accommodating.

