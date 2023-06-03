Sydney Sweeney Didn’t Prepare Her Dad To Watch Euphoria, And Revealed How He Reacted To The HBO Series

Euphoria is one of HBO’s biggest shows, and it made Sydney Sweeney a star for her role as Cassie. the popular high school series is known for its racy, adult content and salacious point of view, which may not work for all viewers. Sweeney is asked for a lot in the role, as it often requires nudity from her character. The actress recently revealed that when Euphoria premiered, she didn’t warn her father about the content, and he ended up watching the series without telling her.

In a recent interview with Sunday Today, the White Lotus alum talked about working on such a popular show like Euphoria, and her newfound fame as a result of it. The full interview will be released June 4th, but in a sneak peek clip, the actress talked about her family’s reaction to seeing her on the series and its content. While Sweeney’s mom was aware of the story and what was asked of the Cassie character, her dad was not warned at all and decided to watch the show with Sweeney’s grandparents. The 25-year-old actress reflected on the awkward moment by saying:

I didn't prepare my dad at all…so he decided he was going watch it without telling me, with his parents. My dad and my grandpa turned it off and walked out. But my grandma, she's a big supporter of mine.

Good on Grandma for being so open minded and supporting Sweeney despite probably the initial strangeness of seeing her in that role. However, I’m sure the Madame Web star doesn’t blame her other family members for not wanting to watch the show. Sweeney has so much other work for her dad to enjoy, which is probably more suited towards his tastes. Her latest film, Reality, is a thriller about a NSA whistleblower, and sounds much more like a dad movie than a high school drama.

Many stars like Sweeney who have done nude scenes understand the weirdness of their parents watching their films. Melanie Griffith has said she hasn’t seen 50 Shades of Grey, where her daughter Dakota Johnson has several nude scenes. Emilia Clarke also once shared an awkward anecdote about watching Game of Thrones with her parents. Not all projects are for everyone, and I think it’s okay for parents of actors to steer clear of certain movies/TV shows.

While the nudity on Euphoria has been controversial, Sweeney has defended her decision to show skin on the series, stating she is proud of her performance. The actress is truly terrific in the part, and while Euphoria may not be parent-friendly, the show has had fantastic reviews from critics. Sweeney has slammed the backlash about the role, and wishes that people would focus on her talent as an actress rather than seeing her as just a sex symbol. I love that she is able to speak up for herself and is proud of everything she’s achieved. I’m sure her family is as well.

