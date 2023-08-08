Florence Pugh’s Still Rocking Barbiecore Pink, This Time Under A Sheer Jumpsuit

Florence Pugh can rock any look. Whether it's shaving her head and bleaching it blonde, or wearing a completely see-through lavender gown, the Don’t Worry Darling actress is always experimenting with fashion. While she is never afraid to try something new, she has finally found her signature color. She has stunned in some jaw-dropping Barbiecore ensembles before, but Pugh has recently outdone herself by killing it in the trendy Barbie pink color once again. This time, she wore a sheer jumpsuit.

The Little Women actress looked like she had a blast at the Wilderness music festival in the UK with some of her friends. She shared photos from the event, as well as some of her fun outfits from her weekend. The looks are absolutely iconic and I can’t help but adore the Barbiecore pink looks she rocked, including the one with a sheer jumpsuit. You can see some of her fashion from her Instagram below:

She took it to the next level with some bright pink sunglasses and a matching jacket. If Barbiecore wasn’t in before, it certainly is now. You can see another angle of the look below:

(Image credit: Florence Pugh Instagram Story)

Pugh seems to be loving this color lately. The Oscar nominee freed the nipple with a bright pink sheer Valentino dress that sent the internet into a firestorm. She wore it to the designer’s haute couture fashion show in Rome, Italy, and between the color and the bold style, the look was absolutely iconic.Pugh wore a similar body suit to a music festival last year as well. Pugh has clearly been into the sheer dress trend even before it was cool, and the Barbie-inspired color is to die for.

Barbiecore has been particularly en vogue right now due to the popularity of the Barbie movie, and Margot Robbie’s incredible red carpet looks modeled from real life Barbie dolls. If only Pugh had worn Barbie pink at the premiere of her latest film, Oppenheimer. Then, she would truly be tying both pop culture phenomena into one, and becoming a true Barbenheimer icon. I’d love to see the Dune: Part Two actress donning the color once again for a potential Barbie sequel. She has worked with Greta Gerwig before, so maybe they can find a way to make this happen.

Maybe Pugh keeps going back to pink because she just looks so incredible in it. She wore pink tulle dresses to the Wonder premiere, as well as the British Independent film awards. The trend has caught on amongst many celebrities, like Sydney Sweeney and Megan Fox, but Pugh’s consistency is key. It’s also such a great color to have fun in, especially when taking a break from acting to have fun at a music festival with friends.

You can see Florence Pugh in Oppenheimer, which is currently playing exclusively in theaters nationwide, and in Dune Part 2, which is set to release November 3rd. For more information on other much-anticipated films heading to cinemas later this year, make sure to consult our 2023 movie release schedule.