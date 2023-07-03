Sydney Sweeney Rocked Bikini, Formal Looks And More In Fiancé-Free Vacation Pics

Rumors have circulated in recent months about a possible romance between Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, her co-star in the upcoming rom-com Anyone But You — despite the fact that she’s been engaged to Jonathan Davino for over a year. While the Euphoria actress seemingly confirmed her off-the-market status a couple of months ago by slipping that sparkler back on her finger , her fiancé did not appear in a recent photo dump of what looked like the best yacht vacation with some friends.

Sydney Sweeney showed off a bunch of looks, from formal wear to a string bikini, as she and her buds partied it up in Ibiza. She certainly seems to be living her best life. Check out the photos:

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) A photo posted by on

Despite Jonathan Davino not being featured in any of the actress’ photos, he was on the trip too, as proven by a group shot in another friend’s post from the trip. I’m sure the lack of his presence on his fiancée’s page isn’t going to do anything to quiet the rumors that things might be cooling off for the couple, who have been linked since 2018.

Sydney Sweeney also doesn’t appear to be wearing her engagement ring in any of her photos, but that’s probably not the best indication of strife, given that they’re on a boat. Also, with her donning a helmet and lifejacket in one of the pics, it would appear she did participate in some of the fun water activities, so no need to risk losing the diamond, right?

All in all, the Ibiza getaway looked like a dream vacation, as the actress seemed to go from partying it up to relaxing by the pool with a book (yes, I’m getting full White Lotus vibes from that fourth photo, so where is Alexandra Daddario to recreate their iconic bikini scene ?). Speaking of bikinis, Sydney Sweeney already jumped on the black bikini trend , and here she gave her followers a new look as she enjoyed a frozen treat while catching some sun.

Sydney Sweeney tends to stay quiet about her personal life, so we’re probably not likely to get an explanation for her fiancé-free vacation pics, but who knows — maybe he was the one behind the camera?

Rumors started circulating that things had become more than professional between Sydney Sweeney and the Top Gun: Maverick star earlier this year, when people noticed how flirty the co-stars seemed to be on set and in behind-the-scenes social media posts . Soon after the speculation started, Glen Powell’s girlfriend of three years, Gigi Paris, unfollowed the Euphoria actress , and it was then reported that Paris and Powell had broken up .

In the days following Glen Powell and Gigi Paris’ split, Jonathan Davino was also seen leaving his fiancée’s house with a duffel bag and dog bed, exacerbating the rumors that something was amiss. However, in addition to Sydney Sweeney wearing her engagement ring in the weeks that followed, the betrothed couple was reportedly seen out on a date night in mid-June, per People .