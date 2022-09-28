Sylvester Stallone And His Wife Are Back Together, And A New Report May Indicate Why They Walked Back Divorce

The divorce drama between Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin has been online fodder for weeks. Fans had watched the discourse play out until Stallone made a sweet Instagram post showing the estranged couple holding hands. Now, the longtime pair have made amends and are back together. The reconciliation has led to a new report that may have indicated why they walked back through their divorce.

People reported that a close source claimed the married couple had reunited, but their relationship will require some work to repair. The source alleged the couple initially separated over communication issues but claimed the two have “a better channel of communication” now. They claimed everything isn’t peaceful between the pair despite their reunion. The alleged source mentioned the longtime couple’s current relationship status is a work-in-progress.

They have their differences, but in a long-term marriage like theirs, ending it and dividing up their assets would be difficult.

Being together for two decades would be hard for any couple, especially one as high-profile as Stallone and Flavin. They spent so many years together it might’ve been harder to break ties than the couple originally thought. The division of assets had already caused the married duo to pause their divorce. Looking over the accumulation of assets made the Rocky star and his wife reevaluate their differences.

While Stallone called off the divorce, it appeared he and Flavin are still working on their differences. Outside of communication issues and asset allegations, it’s not clear what other issues the long-time married duo has to work on. The couple appeared to be at a crossroads in their relationship.

Trouble may have begun before 2022 for spouses of 25 years. Stallone’s tattoo artist Mike DeVries claimed the Rambo star almost covered up the tattoo of his wife with a DC hero last year. Even eagle-eyed fans saw the split coming as Flavin was spotted without her wedding ring and her movie star husband covered up his tattoo tribute with that of his late dog. Those moments were precursors to the Serious Skin Care founder filing for divorce from the Oscar winner with many allegations flying between the camps.

Another source familiar with the couple claimed they were “both family-oriented” when discussing a potential reconciliation. Their three daughters “had a lot to do” with them deciding to work things out. At the same time, the Hollywood couple and their children are the subjects of an upcoming docuseries for Paramount+. It is unclear when the reality series will premiere. So, keeping the family together might’ve been a business move as well as giving love a second chance. Maybe fans will get to see the good, bad, and ugly of their relationship play out on the show.

