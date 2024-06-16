Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Paid Tribute To Him On Father’s Day With Sweet Throwback Photos

Sylvester Stallone, is an actor, writer, director and producer and, sometimes, the cigar aficionado even enjoys painting. Amid all of those titles though, there’s one that’s very close to his heart – dad. The A-lister is the father of five kids, including his three daughters, who’ve sought to carve out their paths in the industry in recent years. Those who’ve seen Stallone’s interactions with his daughters surely know that he’s very protective of his not-so-little girls, to their annoyance at times. However, they love him as well and, to mark Father’s Day, two of them shared some sweet throwback photos.

Paying tribute to the star of the Rocky movies (which we’ve ranked) was 27-year-old Sophia Stallone and 25-year-old Sistine Stallone. The pair of podcasters both took to Instagram to share snapshots of their proud papa, some of which were taken years ago. Sistine took to her stories to share a classic pic of her imposing dad cradling her along with one of her siblings. Take a look at the sweet pic down below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Aw, the two kids look absolutely adorable. That level of cuteness also emanates from the photo that Sophia Stallone shared. The media personality opted for a pic that simply shows her Oscar nominee father carrying her while she looks on and smiles. What makes the pic truly perfect, though, is that it’s aptly labeled “Daddy’s Girl.” Check it out:

(Image credit: Instagram)

This certainly is a sweet way to celebrate Father’s Day, and it’s lovely to see the girls celebrating their papa. I imagine that it’s an interesting experience to have been raised by one of the most recognizable people in the world. Then again, if the Stallone family’s reality show conveys anything, it’s that Sly’s kids don’t get too wrapped up in his public persona. They simply see him as their dad. On that note, check out a more recent pic that Sophia posted to signify the holiday:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Sylvester Stallone also has a third daughter in 22-year-old Scarlet Rose, and he shares all three of the girls with wife Jennifer Flavin, who he married in 1997. The First Blood icon also had two kids with his first wife, Sasha Czack. From their union came Sage Moonblood Stallone, who died at 36 in 2012 due to heart disease, and 44-year-old Seargeoh Stallone. Through the years, Sylvester has discussed his kids, with just one example being when he opened up about how his relationship with Sage impacted Rocky V .

His connection with his kids, mainly his trio of daughters, has been on display in their aforementioned show, The Family Stallone. The series, which is available to Paramount+ subscribers , gives viewers an intimate look into the home life of Sylvester, Jennifer Mavin and their family. Since the show premiered in 2023, many of the episodes have focused on humorous hijinks, but at the heart of the production is the love that the family shares. That same affection is also conveyed through the Father’s Day posts above.

One would hope that the 77-year-old actor is taking the day to relax and enjoy some downtime. Realistically though, considering how active he still is these days, it’s likely that he’s not just kicking back. But, whatever he’s doing today, let’s hope that he’s spending the day with his kids, the people who make him a dad.

