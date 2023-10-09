Sylvester Stallone’s Netflix Documentary Is Already Getting Positive Reviews, See How The Actor Celebrated

As part of this year’s Toronto International Film Festival , organizers added an anticipated documentary centered on the life of Hollywood superstar Sylvester Stallone . His latest movie, The Expendables 4, didn’t get off to the hottest start. The reviews for the sequel were terrible , and the box office performance was worse. But Stallone’s documentary, directed by Thom Zimmy, is faring much better. And the Rocky standout took to social media to celebrate.

With the first eight reviews filed to Rotten Tomatoes , Thom Zimmer’s Sly currently enjoys a perfect 100 grade. Maybe the documentary holds on to that perfect rating as more reviews come in. Inevitably, someone is going to slag it, and disrupt the review applecart. But for now, the RT grade is pristine, so Sylvester Stallone posted the following message on his Instagram , saying:

I would like to thank the Director THOM ZIMMY , Netflix, and everyone who participated in bringing this documentary to life! Out on Netflix’s in November.

We are at the stage in Sylvester Stallone’s career where filmmakers like Thom Zimmer and audience members who have a Netflix subscription can reminisce over the accomplishments of the actor/director/writer who once referred to himself as “The Italian Stallion.” The documentary might cover some of Stallone’s wildest memories, like the time that he met The Pope . Based on the trailer for Sly that recently was released, there will be plenty of scenes of Stallone waxing poetic about life lessons he has collected over the years as he overcame adversity and fought the uphill battle to find success in the film industry:

What’s interesting is that Sly arrives on the heels of Arnold, another Netflix documentary that covered the life and times of an Expendable, and an action icon. Arnold Schwarzenegger also has been opening up about getting older in Hollywood. And even compared himself to Stallone, particularly when the two of them get angry . They have been working together on films for decades, so they know each other incredibly well. I really want Stallone’s review of Arnold, and Schwarzenegger’s review of Sly.

Sly is set to reach Netflix in November. As for Stallone himself, he has a ton of potential movies in pre-production according to IMDB, including a Cliffhanger 2, which he seems too old to carry. Instead, I’ll just wait for Tulsa King Season 2, because I loved him in that Taylor Sheridan show. It was a terrific role for an aging, seasoned, and experienced Stallone, and he can only build on the foundation that was laid.