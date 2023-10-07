Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets Candid About Why It's Worse To Be Aging After Having Been A Great Athlete Your Whole Life: 'It Just Sucks'

Aging is a natural part of life, just like taxes and the natural sense of dread that accompanies Mondays. Everyone gets older, even the richest and most famous among us, including celebrities in Hollywood. Former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger is contending with father time, and one could say he’s still looking good at his age. However, the beloved star – who’s now in his 70s – shared a very candid take on why aging is worse after having been a great athlete for your entire life. To put it simply, Schwarzenegger firmly believes “it just sucks.”

Decades ago, the Terminator actor made a his mark on the world of bodybuilding when he was named Mr. Universe at the age of 20. He then went on to earn the moniker of Mr. Olympia a whopping seven times. In his prime, he was widely considered to be the pinnacle of physical fitness and for good reason. Though the 76-year-old former California governor is still in good shape today, he’s naturally not the physical specimen he was from the late ‘60s through the ‘80s. He got honest about what it’s like to see his physique today, and he didn’t hold back when it came to critiquing himself:

I kind of smile, because every day I do look in a mirror and I say, ‘Yep, you suck.’ I look at this body, look at those pectoral muscles that used to be firm and perky and really powerful with a striation in there. Now they’re just hanging there. I mean, what the hell is going on here? It’s sad also because, I used to say to people it’s one thing to see yourself get older and more and more out of shape but most of the people have never been in shape. So what does it mean getting out of shape? They’ve always looked at the shitty body.

As harsh as his sentiments might sound, they are understandable. I’ve never been anywhere close to being in the Terminator icon’s shoes, but I can definitely see how it would be hard to grapple with a once-impeccable-looking body changing over time. Those who’ve never been particularly focused on working out may not feel that as hard as someone who’s spent the majority of their lifespan in the gym. The author and public speaker shared even more thoughts on the matter during his appearance on The Howard Stern Show:

It’s just when you’ve been hailed for years as this supreme body, and you have the definition and you see the veins coming down your abs, and you see veins on top of your chest … And then now you cut, and you roll the clock 50 years and you’re standing there and you don’t see that anymore. So that’s kind of like, ‘Wow, I never, ever thought about that when I was 30 years old or 40 years old that this [was] going to happen.’ … It just sucks.

Some might say Arnold Schwarzengger is being a little too hard on himself, though. After all, he’s still very healthy and imposing enough that I wouldn’t want to cross him. Funny enough, he himself has no problem pointing out the fact that he has good genes . But what his comments signify is that aging can impact people in different ways, depending on your personal viewpoints and experiences. You have to give Schwarzengger a lot of credit for being so honest about how he feels about his body.

He may be older now, but the Total Recall alum’s weight-lifting legacy certainly lives on, as enthusiasts still widely view him as one of the innovators of the craft. By doing that, he helped inspire an entire generation of not only bodybuilders but of A-list action stars as well. For example, Marvel and Extraction star Chris Hemsworth has spoken about how posters of the iconic Austrian immigrant inspired him to get in shape as a young man. The Predator icon’s own son, Joseph Baena, is also following in his footsteps and already has the bodybuilding poses down .