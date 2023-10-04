Terrifier 2 Is Returning To Theaters, But There’s A Halloween-Related Bummer

The season of the witch, the hour of the wolf or whatever time of supernatural entity you celebrate has arrived! And with the Halloween holiday comes the chance to enjoy upcoming horror movies like writer/director Damien Leone’s Terrifier 2 , which is once again heading to theaters.

While there’s definitely a Jack o’ Lantern-sized bummer included in the mix, there are some positives that might outweigh those spooky blues. Which means it’s time to play a game of “Trick And Treat” here at CinemaBlend, as we take the good pieces of Art the Clown’s cinematic return with the bad.

Trick: Terrifier 2 Is Heading Back To Theaters On November 1st

Let’s rip the bandage off and let the hypothetical blood flow, folks. Terrifier 2 won’t be coming back to a theater near you until November 1st, as per the official press release announcing the picture’s latest theatrical engagement. Celebrating the return of a movie that even Stephen King showered with praise, Damien Leone had the following message to share:

This year has been unlike anything we could have imagined. To see all the love Terrifier 2 has received and the excitement this release has inspired from fans new and old, is truly beyond words. As a thank you to our fans and the many people who worked tirelessly on this release, we want to bring it back to the big screen where it belongs. And more than that, while fans eagerly await the release of Terrifier 3 next year, we want the chance to share what we’ve been working on for the third installment because a year is just too long to wait.

I know, it sucks, but at least it’s still somewhat adjacent to the season of spookiness the internet loves to celebrate, lest we forget Haunted Mansion’s crazy summer release date. Now, while we’re still talking about the “trick” in our treat bag, it could have been a lot worse. Originally the sequel to 2016’s breakout hit Terrifier was supposed to be back on screens starting November 8th.

Somehow though, the cinematic gods saw it fit to push that opening date a week earlier. Much like Halloween candy, Terrifier 2 will still make a great night out for those who love this off the wall, over the top horror show, especially when you consider the treats that are being included as part of the deal.

Treat: Terrifier 3’s Teaser Trailer, And Other Goodies, Will Be Included With This Screening

When Damien Leone announced Terrifier 2’s theatrical re-release , he promised fans “a very special surprise” in the process. Naturally, everyone’s thoughts turned to a teaser for Terrifier 3, and rightfully so, as the movie is slated to be released at some point next year. Well, if you’re ready to see the future of one of the best creepy clown horror movies , then prepare yourself, because that trailer is being included!

On top of the first teaser for Terrifier 3, there’s a limited edition poster from the next film for the first 100 guests, as well as a filmed introduction to Terrifier 2 from Leone himself. So while it does indeed suck that you won’t be able to see this indie horror blockbuster on or before All Hallow’s Eve, there’s still quite a few reasons to still be on board. Not to mention, it’s an excuse to prolong Halloween festivities for at least another day, and all of spooky kids can use that sort of leeway.