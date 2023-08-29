Terrifier 2 Is Returning To Theaters To Make More People Vomit, And The Director Is Teasing 'A Very Special Surprise'

It's an exciting era for fans of horror movies ! Whether you're into something more cerebral, like the horrifying and dizzying satire of Infinity Pool, or you prefer the kills in the Nightmare on Elm Street series, there's an abundance of fantastic and frightening content available. A prime recent example is Terrifier 2 , which is skillfully directed by Damien Leone, and not only rocked the box office but also garnered acclaim from none other than Stephen King. Well, brace yourselves because one of the best cinematic creepy clowns in recent years is heading back to theaters, ready to make audiences lose their lunch once again. Leone has hinted that this time, there's an extra 'special surprise" in store for fans!

Leone took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm that the blood-soaked cult-classic sensation, and one of 2022's standout financial successes (despite the vomiting) , is headed back to the cinema. Now, in a move aimed at alleviating the anticipation for the already confirmed Terrifier 3 , the latest installment is set to slash its way back into theaters once again on November 8th, all thanks to the collaborative efforts of Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting. The director suggests that fans of the series should keep an eye out, as a "very special surprise" is attached to this re-release -- something they definitely wouldn't want to miss. You can find the director's complete social media post regarding this development below:

Terrifier 2 is headed back to theaters nationwide on November 8th! There is a very special surprise attached to the film that you’re not gonna want to miss 😉🤡🤘 #terrifier2 #backintheaters #november8 pic.twitter.com/F2z1YKhKM5August 28, 2023 See more

Damien Leone is a creator who knows what his fans want and is committed to keeping them satisfied. From his recent social media post, it's evident that there's a lot to read between the lines. One gets the impression that the upcoming rerelease will likely offer a first glimpse of the highly anticipated third movie. This notion gains further support from a report by Collider , which reveals the filmmaker's statement. He expressed that waiting a whole year is quite a stretch for his fans, underlining the unusual nature of this year. In his words:

This year has been unlike anything we could have imagined. To see all the love Terrifier 2 has received and the excitement this release has inspired from fans, new and old, is truly beyond words. As a thank you to them and the many people who worked tirelessly on this release, we want to bring it back to the big screen where it belongs. And more than that, while fans eagerly await the release of Terrifier 3 next year, we will be including some special surprises because a year is just too long to wait.

If you're new to the movie and its reputation, what you should know before watching Terrifier 2 and its predecessor is that it pushes the boundaries of slasher horror by featuring outrageously over-the-top deaths and intense graphic gore. And yes, I have to admit, my stomach churned a few times while watching it, but I ultimately kept my lunch down. The franchise is a vehicle for Damion Leone, who started in visual effects, to showcase his talent for makeup and gore. So if that isn’t your sort of thing, consider yourself forewarned!

Terrifier 3 is set to hit the 2024 movie schedule sometime later in that year. Until then, you can familiarize yourself with Art the Clown in the first two flicks, which are now streaming for anyone with a Peacock subscription . Or catch the sequel and its “special surprise” when it returns to the big screen on November 8.