Terrifier 3 Trailer Debuts Art The Clown’s Twisted Christmas, And I’m Ready To Toss My Cookies

Santa isn’t the only one coming to town this year—Art the Clown is back, and he’s got a sack full of nightmares. The brand-new trailer for Terrifier 3 just dropped, and if you thought Art couldn’t get any more twisted, think again. Directed by Damien Leone, this gruesome sequel slashes its way into theaters on October 11, promising to crank up the gore and brutality to levels that might redefine holiday horror. Honestly, I might toss my cookies.

Set against a deceptively serene Christmas Eve in Miles County, the trailer gives us a sneak peek of what happens when Art, once again played by David Howard Thornton, decides to spread anything but Christmas cheer. This time, we catch up with Sienna and her brother as they try to put the horrors of Art's Halloween massacre behind them and embrace the festive season. But Art isn’t letting them off the hook that easily. The "Naughty Cut" of the trailer is a gut-wrenching tease filled with gruesome visuals, hinting at the kind of depraved chaos that only this franchise can deliver.

More to come…