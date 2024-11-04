Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach Just Shared One Major Fashion Nod He Really Wants To Recreate With His Famous Client

There are few things you can bet on in Hollywood, but what you can count on is Law Roach coordinating excellent wardrobe for his client, Zendaya. Just this year alone, they graced us with the incredible armored look for the Dune sequel, and there was also the actress' return to the Met Gala, which featured that peacock-inspired outfit . They set the bar for amazing carpet and press looks, forever pushing the envelope and pulling inspiration from various sources. Now, the un-retired fashion designer has revealed a major fashion nod he’s been dying to recreate with the Challengers star.

Over the years, Law Roach and Zendaya's relationship has yielded much success, and they've even set the tone for a-listers method dressing . Roach has only ever had great things to say about his longtime friend and has enjoyed their collaborations. While speaking with People , the 46-year-old stylist spoke about what he still wants to accomplish with the Spider-Man alum, and he name-dropped a Vogue Paris cover from 2007 that features Andre J, a popular promoter, and model Carolyn Murphy:

It really, really inspired me, so I've always — especially since I started being on covers of magazines myself — I'm like, 'How cool with it be for Zendaya and I to recreate that cover?' So I've been manifesting that, and that's been on my vision board and my wish list.

Such a look would surely be great for the former Disney Channel star. She's more than proven that she can channel a variety of people while sporting various fits. Of course, it's currently unclear as to whether the duo will actually be able to pull this altogether. Of course, they've surprised the public before, and I believe they'll eventually recreate that Vogue Paris cover.

Right now, though, I'm just glad that the two are still working together at all. The fashion coordinator briefly retired in March of 2023, but he now still works with Zendaya and a select handful of other clients. When it comes to the reason why he stepped away from the industry, Law Roach said the following:

If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it's not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I'm out,

In this new stage of life, he’s glad he stepped away from the structures and obligations to focus on more flexible endeavors like brand deals and personal projects. His book, How to Build a Fashion Icon, which was released last month, is one of his latest projects. Roach reflects on his life after a full-fledged career and, as for how he currently feels, he said:

I am the happiest I think I may have ever been in my entire life.

One would think that part of that happiness is due to the creative flexibility he now has when it comes to his work. As part of Zendaya's fashion dream team, Law Roach can continue to dream up anything, and I’ll be here for it. As the Greatest Showman alum continues to grace the silver screen, whether it be on the 2025 movie schedule or beyond, let's hope that she and Roach are able to recreate that cover at some point.