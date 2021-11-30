That Time Will Smith Played One Of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Sex Scenes For His Grandmother

For months now, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been spilling secrets about their 27-year relationship. The Hollywood couple has spoken about the nontraditional arrangement they have within their marriage. While the media has spun their words into overhyped drama, an unheard story from Smith may put more perspective on their relationship. The King Richard star spoke on an interaction between his grandmother and then-new girlfriend.

Will Smith revealed on The Graham Norton Show (via Insider) what happened the first time Jada Pinkett Smith met his grandmother Gigi. The whole ordeal was an anxious moment for Pinkett Smith, as this was the first time she would be meeting his entire family in his hometown of Philadelphia. Before the two women met, Will Smith decided to play a prank on his future wife. He wanted to break the ice by showing one of his new girlfriend’s sex scenes. The Hollywood star gave a full breakdown of what happened between the two women:

My grandmother Gigi is all the way down with Jesus. Because she didn't know who Jada was, I put on a movie of hers and worked out that by the time Jada arrived my grandmother would be watching the love scene. … When she walked in, my grandmother was in the middle of the scene and she looked up and said to Jada, 'When I was growing up people didn't have to take their clothes off to make a movie.'

While Will Smith’s prank went off without a hitch, Jada Pinkett Smith and his grandmother didn’t get started on the right foot. Playing your girlfriend’s explicit scene to your overly religious grandmother seemed to make an anxious moment more intense. He may have gotten some laughs out of it, but his future wife wasn’t laughing along. Smith opened up about her reaction then as well as if things have changed, saying:

I said, 'I promise you it's funny, maybe not now, but one day this is going to provide us with years of joy.' We have been together for 27 years and she literally hasn't chuckled once!

If your future spouse embarrassed you in front of your future in-laws, you wouldn’t chuckle either. Meeting your boyfriend’s family is already a pressure-filled situation, so showing a sex scene doesn’t help matters. As Will Smith recalled, Jada Pinkett Smith still hasn’t found it funny after two decades together. Hopefully, he learned from the awkward prank and never did it again.

This story is the latest example of Will Smith becoming more forthcoming about his life. Smith released his best-selling memoir Will with similar unheard stories, like borrowing $10,000 from a drug dealer. While the actor has been opening up more, his acting career is back in full swing as he gains Oscar buzz for his performance in King Richard. If you want to witness his amazing performance, you can watch the biopic in theaters and on HBO Max.