The Amateur: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Rami Malek Thriller

Are you ready for another high-stakes action thriller movie? Because I sure am – and that's what The Amateur will bring to theaters. This is what we know so far about it.

When it comes to some of the best thriller films or action movies, I'm sure plenty pop up on your radar. Maybe you think of the best James Bond films , or turn to intense action films like the Fast and the Furious franchise , but I would like a movie that combines all three of those elements – high-paced action with a thrilling atmosphere that has a bit of an edge to it.

Thankfully, we are getting something that sounds like that in the form of The Amateur, a thriller that is coming to movie theaters soon. But when can we expect this new film? Here's what we know...

Get ready, thriller fans, because The Amateur, also known as Amateur, has a set release date of November 8, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 20th Century is set to release it.

While there isn't a trailer out yet for this film, if the release date is a part of the 2024 movie schedule , I have a feeling that we will be getting something soon.

November 2024 already has plenty of releases, including the upcoming surprise sequel Moana 2 , the highly anticipated Wicked: Part 1 , and the next Venom film, which also releases on the same weekend as The Amateur. But this thriller film will stand out amongst the competition and blow everyone out of the water.

Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, And More Will Star

With any thriller film, it's pretty essential to cast a stellar ensemble team, and The Amateur is no different. Here is who you can expect in the upcoming movie:

Rami Malek as Charles Heller

Deadline reported in February 2023 that Rami Malek had signed on to star in The Amateur. Malek is an actor who's been around for many years, including earning fame for his role in the TV show, Mr. Robot. Still, he gained even more acclaim when he starred in Bohemian Rhapsody, a biographical film about the life of Freddie Mercury. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance.

Malek will be playing Charles Heller, the movie's main character, as reported in another Deadline article covering the addition of fellow cast member Adrian Martinez.

Aside from that, Malek has appeared in various movies, including the Night at the Museum franchise, The Little Things, and No Time to Die, and was a part of the Oppenheimer cast in 2023 – albeit just for a few scenes, but he was most certainly there.

Rachel Brosnahan

Deadline reported in May 2023 that three more additional stars had been cast in The Amateur: Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, and Laurence Fishburne.

We'll start with Rachel Brosnahan. When writing this, we don't know who she will play officially. Brosnahan is a well-known actress who made waves for her starring role in one of the best Amazon Prime shows , The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which ran for five seasons.

Aside from that, Brosnahan also appeared in the Netflix TV series House of Cards and Manhattan. Additionally, you might recognize her from movies like The Courier, Patriots Day, Beautiful Creatures, and more.

Caitríona Balfe

Caitríona Balfe was the second actress confirmed from that Deadline article. Her character for The Amateur is currently unknown. Balfe has gained acclaim for her role in one of the best Starz series Outlander but has also appeared in movies such as Belfast, Money Monster, and Ford V. Ferrari.

Laurence Fishburne

Laurence Fishburne was the last confirmed by Deadline, and they also didn't know exactly who he would be playing. Fishburne is a significant actor in Hollywood and has appeared in several movies and television shows throughout his career.

Fishburne is well known for his role as Morpheus in the Matrix franchise, and he also appeared in films such as Boyz n the Hood, Apocalypse Now, the John Wick film franchise, What's Love Got to Do with It, and several other movies. He also had a role on the TV show Hannibal, and played Pops on Black-ish.

Adrian Martinez as Carlos

As reported above by the Deadline article confirming Malek's character name, Deadline also confirmed that Adrian Martinez would play Carlos in early May 2023. The character is a CIA tech and the main character's closest friend to Heller.

Martinez has appeared in films such as The Secret Life of Walter Mitty and Focus, Renfield, The Stand-In, Lady and the Tramp, Army of One and many others.

Holt McCallany as CIA Deputy Director Moore

Deadline also confirmed in late May 2023 that Holt McCallany and Julianne Nicholson had joined The Amateur. Holt McCallany will play CIA Deputy Director Moore.

The actor is primarily known for being in one of the best shows to binge-watch on Netflix , Mindhunter (a show that was also cancelled way too soon ). He's also appeared in films such as The Iron Claw, Nightmare Alley, and Fight Club.

Julianne Nicholson

The above Deadline article also confirmed Julianne Nicholson for The Amateur. Details on her role have yet to be released.

The actress is known for her time on the TV series, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Masters of Sex, and Eyewitness. She also won an Emmy Award for performing in the Mare of Easttown cast . The actress has also appeared in movies like Blonde, The Outsider, and I, Tonya.

The Amateur Follows A Cryptographer Who Goes After Terrorists When His Wife Is Killed

With all this CIA talk above, you might wonder what The Amateur is about. Thankfully, we have plenty of details.

From the Deadline article confirming Malek as the star, The Amateur follows a CIA cryptographer who suffers the worst fate imaginable – his wife is killed due to a London terrorist attack that takes the lives of everyone there.

The cryptographer, who is Charles Heller, begs the CIA to do something, but when he sees that things aren't budging on this case, he decides to get the agency to train him instead – so he can get vengeance for his wife and take the terrorists down himself.

I'm already eager to see where this goes. This sounds awesome.

James Hawes Is Directing The Amateur

Something else we know from the Deadline article about Malek's casting is that James Hawes is the director behind The Amateur.

Hawes is primarily known for his TV career, where he has directed several major shows, including Doctor Who, Black Mirror, Snowpiercer, Raised by Wolves, and Slow Horses. He also directed One Life, his film directorial debut, in 2023.

The Movie Was Filming In London In 2023

Filming for Amateur was underway in June 2023, according to KFTV , which makes sense because of all those casting announcements in May 2023.

However, filming was paused in July 2023, according to The Wrap , because of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Filming did resume in November 2023 once the strike was resolved, according to Deadline .

Whether filming is ongoing as of 2024 is unknown, but with a release date later this year, we'll get an update on that soon.