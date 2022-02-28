'The Batman' Spoiler-Free Review

Matt Reeves's 'The Batman' will blow you away.

Matt Reeves's highly-anticipated DC film The Batman starring Robert Pattinson (Batman/Bruce Wayne), Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman/Selina Kyle), Colin Farrell (The Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot), Paul Dano (The Riddler/Edward Nashton), Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon) and John Turturro (Carmine Falcone) will blow you away. Here’s CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O’Connell’s spoiler-free review of the film.

Video Chapters

  • 00:00 - Intro/ Final Thoughts Tease 
  • 01:29 - The Batman Runtime: Three Hours Feels Like 45 Minutes
  • 03:26 - The Batman Builds A Gotham Big Enough To Expand To HBO Max 
  • 05:52 - Robert Pattinson Nails Batman, But The Villains Eclipse The Hero 
  • 09:29 - Ranking The Most Recent Live-Action Batmen 
  • 10:43 - The Batman Works Because Of The Masters Behind The Scenes, Including Matt Reeves, Greig Fraser and Michael Giacchino 
  • 13:24 - Final Thoughts & Star Rating
