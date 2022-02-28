'The Batman' Spoiler-Free Review
By Sean O'Connell , Hannah Saulic published
Matt Reeves's 'The Batman' will blow you away.
Matt Reeves's highly-anticipated DC film The Batman starring Robert Pattinson (Batman/Bruce Wayne), Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman/Selina Kyle), Colin Farrell (The Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot), Paul Dano (The Riddler/Edward Nashton), Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon) and John Turturro (Carmine Falcone) will blow you away. Here’s CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O’Connell’s spoiler-free review of the film.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro/ Final Thoughts Tease
- 01:29 - The Batman Runtime: Three Hours Feels Like 45 Minutes
- 03:26 - The Batman Builds A Gotham Big Enough To Expand To HBO Max
- 05:52 - Robert Pattinson Nails Batman, But The Villains Eclipse The Hero
- 09:29 - Ranking The Most Recent Live-Action Batmen
- 10:43 - The Batman Works Because Of The Masters Behind The Scenes, Including Matt Reeves, Greig Fraser and Michael Giacchino
- 13:24 - Final Thoughts & Star Rating
Managing Director at CinemaBlend. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.