The Best Lily Gladstone Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

There are many exciting stars rising in Hollywood, and one of the brightest is Lily Gladstone. While the actress has been putting in work for some time now, she’s really emerged as a powerhouse performer over the past several years. She’s played supporting and leading roles, with her most notable of the latter being Killers of the Flower Moon , the critically acclaimed historical epic. Gladstone – who uses “she” and “they” pronouns – is blazing trails for other Indigenous actors, and we’re going to lay out some of the work she’s done.

(Image credit: IFC Films)

Certain Women (2016)

What It’s About: In the state of Montana, three women experience life’s ups and downs, specifically when it comes to personal and professional affairs. Their tales collectively paint a portrait of small-town living in the United States.

Why It’s One Of Lily Gladstone’s Best Movies: Gladstone gives a moving performance as Jamie, a ranch worker who strikes up an interesting relationship with a young lawyer teaching an education law class in her town. The actress plays the role with extreme sincerity and a firm level of tenderness.

(Image credit: Showtime)

Billions (2019-2023)

What It’s About: An ambitious hedge fund manager attempts to make a name for himself within the financial space and doesn’t mind resorting to questionable methods to achieve his goals. At the same time, he comes into conflict with a hard-nosed U.S. attorney who holds disdain for rich people.

Why It’s One Of Lily Gladstone’s Best Shows: The actress guest-starred on several episodes as the mistress of the aforementioned U.S. attorney, but she’s still mesmerizing. She really makes the most of her time on screen, which is a testament to her talents.

(Image credit: HBO)

Room 104 (2020)

What It’s About: Various people find themselves as guests at a motel, where they stay in the titular room. Just about anything can happen when people visit the place, with some visits playing out more smoothly than others.

Why It’s One Of Lily Gladstone’s Best Shows: After having a vocal cameo as a dispatcher during her first appearance, Gladstone played a prominent role on Season 4’s “The Night Babby Died.” She plays one of two longtime pals who reconnect over a video game, and gives a truly affecting performance.

(Image credit: Saban Films)

The Last Manhunt (2022)

What It’s About: In the early 1900s, a young man and woman make their way across the American west after the former unintentionally kills the latter’s father. The two subsequently go on the run and find themselves contending with dangerous forces.

Why It’s One Of Lily Gladstone’s Best Movies: While Lily Gladstone’s turn as Maria marks another supporting role for her, she shines when she is on screen. She plays a mother caught between her daughter’s desire for the freedom to love who she wants and her husband’s aim to stick to their established culture. Gladstone’s Maria also serves as a conduit through which to convey the injustices experienced by Native Americans.

(Image credit: Music Box Films)

The Unknown Country (2022)

What’s It About: Following the death of her grandmother, a young Indigenous woman takes to the road in the hopes of making her way to Texas. Along the way, she comes across a plethora of interesting people and even reconnects with the family she’s long been estranged from.

Why It’s One Of Lily Gladstone’s Best Movies: To put it simply, Gladstone shines in the lead role of Tana, helping to turn her into a multidimensional character. Gladstone deftly conveys the grief her character shares while not allowing that mourning to define Tana – who also experiences moments of sheer joy and comfort. All in all, the Scalped alum presents an incredibly complex portrait of an Indigenous woman.

(Image credit: Fandor)

Quantum Cowboys (2022)

What’s It About: Told through the lens of live-action and 12 styles of animation, this psychedelic film tells the story of two men who make their way across Southern Arizona in the 1870s in order to locate a musician. Along the way, they also meet an enigmatic woman, whom they assist in reclaiming her land.

Why It’s One Of Lily Gladstone’s Best Movies: The ever-so-cheeky Linde represents one Lily Gladstone’s lighter roles, and she imbues the character with plenty of dry humor as well as sincerity. It’s a refreshing performance from Gladstone, who in some ways, plays the straight woman amid some of the film’s off-the-wall antics.

(Image credit: FX)

Reservation Dogs (2022-2023)

What’s It About: Four Indigenous teens have various misadventures while coming of age on an Oklahoma-based reservation. In the process, they not only find themselves in some trouble but learn more about themselves and forge intergenerational relationships through their culture .

Why It’s One Of Lily Gladstone’s Best TV Shows: Gladstone only guest-starred in two episodes (“Offerings” and “Dig”) during the show’s three season-run, but the work she puts in is downright impeccable. She plays the role of Hokti – a medicine woman serving time in prison – who serves as a mentor of sorts to one of the main characters, Willie Jack. Gladstone’s work is nothing short of soulful, and it should’ve won her an Emmy.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Killers Of The Flower Moon (2023)

What’s It About: Against the Osage Murders that took place in 1920s Oklahoma, Ernest and Mollie Burkart engage in a romance and start a family. However, their relationship is tested, as Ernest gradually becomes more embroiled in the machinations of his devious uncle.

Why It’s One Of Lily Gladstone’s Best Movies: Martin Scorsese’s well-reviewed Killers of the Flower Moon serves as a grand showcase for Lily Gladstone’s acting abilities, as she breathes stunning life into Molly. Whether she’s deftly delivering dialogue or sitting in silence and using her body language, she’s remarkable. It’s unfortunate that her work didn’t win her an Oscar in 2023 , but her performance in this (intimidatingly) long film will certainly stand the test of time.

(Image credit: Apple)

Fancy Dance (2024)

What’s It About: A woman, who finds herself caring for her young niece in the aftermath of her sister’s disappearance, sets off to find her missing ahead of a powwow. During their travels, the aunt and niece grow closer and gain a stronger sense of the distinct characteristics that Indigenous women possess.

Why It’s One Of Lily Gladstone’s Best Movies: This marks yet another raw leading performance for Gladstone, who plays the role of Jax. A supreme sense of warmth emanates from the character, who wants nothing more than to do right by her niece. To put it simply, this is one of Gladstone’s most sentimental performances, and it needs to be seen.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Under the Bridge (2024)

What’s It About: Based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book of the same name, the limited series centers around the true story of Reena Virk – a 14-year-old girl who never returned home after attending a party and was later discovered to have been murdered. The case is investigated by a local police officer and chronicled by a fictionalized version of Godfrey.

Why It’s One Of Lily Gladstone’s Best TV Shows: As officer Cam Bentland, the actress brings a sense of urgency and intensity. There’s also a layer of vulnerability, which is especially present when Cam interacts with childhood friend Rebecca. Those who watch the series won’t be surprised at all as to why Gladstone received an Emmy nomination for her work.

With so much great work under her belt already, it’s somewhat wild to think that Lily Gladstone is just getting started. Here’s hoping she continues to deliver great work for years to come.